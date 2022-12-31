Senior Concept Engineer, Propulsion Components ME
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
Manufacturing's mission statement is "Build production excellence on people's competence and engagement". In our assembly and component plants all over the world, we work with lean, sustainable, and flexible production technologies - with a firm focus on people and continuous development. Our joint focus is to execute at the right cost, on time and with the right quality.
At Manufacturing Engineering, you are part of a global production team that makes sure that the cars we build meet the highest expectations from our customers. In close collaboration with colleagues in other business units, we develop and implement flexible and efficient production systems with people in focus. If you want to reach your personal goals together with other people, Manufacturing Engineering is the place to be.
Within Manufacturing Engineering Propulsion Components, we are now looking for two Concept Engineers, focusing on technology development and leading the global manufacturing strategies and standards of an industrial footprint in a truly cross functional process. Come, join us in this exciting role, where you can make a true difference!
What 's in it for you?
We offer you an exciting challenge in an international and growing environment with a strong culture and great development opportunities. You will have the opportunity and responsibility to actively contribute to the growth of our business through people. We lead the global development for future sustainable manufacturing, focusing on people, sustainability, collaboration, technologies and value flow.
What will you do?
We are looking for Manufacturing Technology Developing Engineers in following two function areas:
* Electric Axles, E-Machine and Transmission including Propulsion electronics
* Battery Manufacturing, Battery Closures and Cell-to-Pack
While holding your functional responsibility you will be working with engaged and diverse team of Logistics engineers, Product & Process engineers and Process teams that are Subject Matter Experts in their respective field of responsibility. In scope of your functional area you will ensure concept development of manufacturing processes and lay-outs. Developing manufacturing strategies, requirements and standards related to ideal state product and production solutions to ensure a lean global implementation in our plants to fulfil Volvo Cars Manufacturing System.
When leading global workshops your target will be to reach an ideal state for Product modules, Assembly processes and In Plant Logistic flows. It will be your key mission to drive and protect commonality, standardization and cost efficiency in all key processes across plants with a global alignment of standards. You will developing strong interfaces and relationships with key stakeholders within Product development, Base car development VCC Plants, Program Management Manufacturing Engineering, Manufacturing Business Office, In Plant Logistic and Supply Chain Management.
Your profile
We believe our candidate has experience in manufacturing, developing concepts in an early program phase and have experience of applying lean principles on the complete value chain flow. If you like to work in a rapidly changing environment, if you have an open mind and the ability to handle short-term changing priorities this might be the job you have been looking for.
You understand the importance of being a true team player, are full of energy, and like to bring new ideas to the table and enjoy working with a mixture of strategic and operational tasks.
We are looking for a committed, positive and proactive engineer who is passionate about cars. Analytical and target-oriented person with an open-minded attitude is a match for us. Thanks to your excellent communication skills, both orally and written, you have the ability to create strong and trustful relationships and communicate to different audience. You are always aiming to deliver in time and with high quality. You enjoy being part of several projects with multiple stakeholders heading towards a common goal.
We are looking for the right competencies, but the personality will be of outmost importance. "Dare to be curious, dare to be different, dare to think differently, and dare to make a difference!" Do you recognize yourself?
Learn more and apply here
For question regarding the position, please do not hesitate to contact hiring manager Peter Lindström at peter.lindstrom@volvocars.com
, +46 73 333 1485. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact senior recruiter, Martina Damis, +46 72 888 9879.
To apply, please register your profile and attach your application documents via the link below as soon as possible but no later than 15th of January 2023. Due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via e-mail.
