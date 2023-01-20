Senior Concept Artist - Unannounced Project
Ringtail Interactive AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2023-01-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ringtail Interactive AB i Stockholm
Who are we?
Have you ever wanted to build something that helps others create and explore? Have you ever wanted to be a part of a team that genuinely wants to help players share their creative ideas, dreams and visions with millions of other players at the same time? Right now, we're searching for a Senior Concept Artist to join the team doing exactly that! We're building what we genuinely believe is the future of creative gaming, giving the players a plethora of design tools to create games, experiences and more. Once creators are happy with what they're building, they can share it with others, securely, knowing full well their creation is safe and more importantly - theirs.
With ground-breaking technologies available to you as a part of Ringtail, this team is unique. We are extremely excited by what we are building and if what you've read so far has you feeling that way too, then we want to hear from you!
The Role
We are looking for a Senior Concept Artist with experience in the mobile gaming space. Our project is ambitious and you will be one of senior positions in building up the concept of the world. Working closely with the Art Director, you will be responsible of building up the concept of characters, environments and props of the massive world we want to create.
Coming in on the pre-production level, you will be the generator and champion of visualizing ideas and visions to create a world that can compete with the best.
Requirements
• Experience with the full cycle of concept artist work
• You are senior in your fundamental skills to create high level art when building new styles of characters and worlds
• You love stylized art works (Casual & Mid core) rather than realistic art
• You are not afraid of trying new art style
• Full understanding of mobile focused 3D game pipeline as a concept artist
• Basic understanding of using 3D tools for scene layout and concepting. Using Blender is a big plus
• Expert artist of lighting and color theory
• Expert artist with full understanding of good action line, character design, and costume design
• Expert level of software skills like Photoshop, Illustrator, Clip Studio Paint, Painter, etc
• Good artistic eyes and imagination to make characters and the world with minimum direction
• A team player rather than a lone wolf
• A portfolio that demonstrates and highlights your best work in games
Good to have
• Minimum 7 years of mobile game experience with multiple different projects
• Minimum understanding of Unity3D as a concept artist
• Willing to learn new skills, and adopt new software quick
• A gamer where you bring art ideas from your gaming experiences
• Start-up game development studio experience / mobile games experience
Personal traits
• Strong communication skills
• Capable of working independently with minimum supervision
• Open to feedback and iterations
• Interested in new gaming fields and trends
• Pro active artist who always takes feedback seriously and loves sharing ideas
• Positive attitude towards your general approach to work life
About Ringtail Interactive
Ringtail Interactive is fast-growing technology start up working in the games industry with an overall goal of creating an unrivalled server solution to the market for use within small and medium sized enterprises. The team consists of a diverse group of experienced professionals from all around the world consistently pushing the boundaries of what is possible for a small development team. The company consists of two subsidiaries, Ringtail Games and Ringtail Technology.
Over the next year, we will be continuing to build the core of the team. Joining now will give you a chance to have a real impact on the company and the way in which the project develops. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ringtail Interactive AB
(org.nr 556989-5906), https://ringtailinteractive.com/ Arbetsplats
Ringtail Interactive Jobbnummer
7364271