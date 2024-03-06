Senior Computer Vision Engineer - Perception Stack Development
Take your next step with Terranet Tech AB, At Terranet we develop lifesaving technology. Terranet creates software for advanced driver-assisted systems and develops the technology behind the next generation's autonomous vehicles.
Your role
At Terranet, we are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Senior Computer Vision Engineer to join our team and lead the development of the perception stack for our unique 3D sensor technology which includes event cameras. The successful candidate will be responsible for designing, implementing, and optimizing algorithms for object detection, tracking, and other related tasks, with a focus on safety applications and low latency requirements.
Your responsibilities
• Design and implement data collection setups and procedures for gathering sensor data in real- world environments, ensuring sufficient diversity and coverage for training and validation.
• Develop tools and workflows for efficient annotation of collected data, including labeling of objects, trajectories, and other relevant information for training and evaluation.
• Design and implement robust perception stack components to ensure reliable performance in safety-critical applications.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams including software engineers, hardware engineers, and product managers to integrate perception stack into end-to-end system.
• Conduct performance analysis and optimization to meet stringent latency and accuracy requirements.
• Stay up to date with the latest advancements in computer vision, machine learning, and sensor technologies, and apply them to enhance our perception stack.
Your background
• Master's or Ph.D. in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or related field with a focus on computer vision, machine learning, Deep learning, or robotics.
• Minimum of 3 years of industry experience in developing computer vision algorithms for real- world applications, preferably in the automotive or robotics domain.
• Strong proficiency in programming languages such as Python, C++, and experience with libraries such as OpenCV, TensorFlow, or PyTorch.
• Experience in training, testing models on GPU's and deploying on edge devices such as Nvidia Jetson platforms.
· Solid understanding of fundamental computer vision concepts including feature extraction, object detection, tracking, and recognition.
• Experience with 3D sensor technologies (e.g., Event cameras, LiDAR, depth cameras) and point cloud processing is highly desirable.
• Familiarity with software development best practices including CI/CD, version control, unit testing, and code optimization.
• Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to work independently as well as in a team-oriented environment.
• Effective communication skills and ability to present technical concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
What you need to succeed
• Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, responsible, independent working style.
• Understanding desire to learn and document.
• Ability to present facts and understanding trends.
Do you want to get a foot in the door and even get the chance to interview early for one of the best technology jobs in the world? If so, you may be an ideal candidate for the position.
Join us in shaping the future of safety applications with cutting-edge computer vision technology. If you are passionate about building novel machine learning models, and thrive in a dynamic, collaborative environment, we'd love to hear from you. Apply now with your resume and cover letter detailing your relevant experience and contributions.
