Senior Compositing and Motion Graphic Artist
Hookkoo AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-09-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hookkoo AB i Göteborg
, Härryda
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Competence: Senior Compositing and Motion Graphic Artist
Quantity: 1
Start of assignment: A.S.A.P
End of assignment: 6 months w possibility to extend
Extent: ex. 100 %
Assignment Description:
As a Motion Graphic Artist, you will work collaboratively as a part of the design team. You will work cross projects playing a crucial role within a team producing high-end CGI material for launch purposes, as well as internal review. We are focusing on high-end animations and cinematics. The right candidate must have a good eye for realism and possess the ability to work quickly.
To work according to a finished story board -or create a story board according to creative brief-is an important part of the role. Additional work includes cutting / sound / motion graphics / producing Visual effects and package all of that to a finished product.
The candidate must be based in Gothenburg, expected to work in our office full time.
Requirements:
• Strong portfolio of animations based on your own work.
• Be receptive to learning new tools and exchanging knowledge.
Software and IT:
• Adobe Creative Suit
• After Effects
• Premier
• Houdini
• etc
Personal attributes:
Fluent in English. Spoken and written.
Excellent team player, resourceful, organized, and mindful of time management.
Very good communication skills. Ability to work in a sometimes stressful and demanding environment.
Very important is that the applicant have ability to interact well and has a personality that fits into our small, highly motivated, multi-functional team.
Reference: HKK9646011872
Note: When you apply for this position, please indicate it with the above reference. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-21
E-post: kalid.yunus@hookkoo.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hookkoo AB
(org.nr 559195-8839), http://www.hookkoo.com
413 24 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8130829