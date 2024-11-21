Senior Compliance Officer for Data Protection & AI Ethics
Do you want to work for a dynamic and fast-paced hygiene and health company where you get to collaborate with stakeholders globally? Do you have the drive to make a difference for Essity's global Compliance team and contribute to the development and implementation of the global compliance program? We offer a broad and challenging role where you get the opportunity to monitor and report on the performance of compliance and ethics programs and initiatives across the organization. You will be in a multi-stakeholder position across the globe, and together you will help us put the values of our Code of Conduct into action. Be ready to realize your full potential and join us on our journey as we break barriers to improved well-being.
About the Role
As the Senior Compliance Officer for Data Protection & AI Ethics, you belong to the Global Compliance & Ethics team, which is responsible for implementing, developing, and monitoring the compliance program, including global responsibility for data protection. You will assist with monitoring and reporting results of the global compliance program for data protection across the organization. This position will be located at the head office in the Waterfront Building in Stockholm and report to the VP Compliance & Ethics, Group Function Legal Affairs. We're looking for people who embody our values, aren't afraid to challenge, innovate, experiment, and move at a fast pace. We're always looking for ways to improve our products and ourselves. If this is you, we'd love to talk.
What You Will Do
Roll out compliance activities/processes within the compliance program for data protection.
Monitor and report results of the compliance program for data protection, as well as implement all necessary requirements to ensure compliance with applicable requirements and regulations.
Drive the Essity governance network for data protection.
Monitor the company's process for handling data breaches of personal data and implement reporting and corrective actions where necessary.
Monitor the global data subject requests process.
Monitor the record of processing activities.
Advise risk owners that high-risk processing activities are identified, analyzed, managed, and documented.
Provide advice regarding data processing audits.
Support and create internal compliance communication and tailor compliance training for data protection.
Advise on AI systems processing and handling personal data to ensure ethical practices.
Support ethical reviews of AI projects involving personal data to secure alignment with ethical standards.
Guide and advice on AI Ethics training.
Actively engage with internal stakeholders such as IT, Legal, HR, and Internal Audit.
Who You Are
To be successful in this role, you need to demonstrate:
Strong analytical skills and the ability to work in a structured way.
Excellent communicator with the ability to lead and engage.
Collaboration skills with the capacity to build relationships based on inclusivity, trust, integrity, and respect.
What You Will Bring
A bachelor's degree in law is preferable. Background in Economics or related field are valuable.
Minimum 5-10 years of working experience in an international enterprise in a compliance-related function.
A deep understanding of GDPR and other data protection laws with proven experience in the field.
Ability to build a positive culture around data protection and AI Ethics.
Excellent written and spoken English.
Solid IT system knowledge.
Openness to travel when needed
What We Can Offer You
Our purpose, Breaking Barriers to Well-being, provides meaning to everything we do. Working at Essity means a chance to improve well-being for people and opportunities to drive positive change for society and the environment. As an employee at Essity, you will belong to an organization where you feel valued and supported to grow and challenged to generate business results in a collaborative and open atmosphere. Innovate for Good | Excel Together | Be You with Us Så ansöker du
