Senior Compliance & Ethics Officer
2024-09-18
Volvo Cars - Driving change
Volvo Cars' continued growth is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment. Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with over 40,000 employees across the globe. At Volvo Cars, your career is designed around your skills and aspirations so you can reach your full potential.
For the right person, an inspiring, and creative workplace awaits. Did you know that every Volvo Cars employee worldwide has the right to our Family Bond, our new all-gender, paid parental leave policy? You'll also enjoy a culture and benefits package that's made us one of the world's most awarded and progressive employers.
Be part of the change
Volvo Cars is on an exciting journey, redefining the automotive experience by providing people the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way, for life. Our ambitions require creative and proactive legal guidance while safeguarding compliance in everything we do. If you are a Compliance & Ethics professional who wants to be part of Volvo Cars mission to change the automotive experience and make people's lives less complicated, then we have the perfect job for you!
What we offer
Volvo Cars Compliance & Ethics Office develops, implements, and maintains Volvo Cars' global compliance & ethics program covering the areas of anti-corruption, fair competition, trade sanctions, human rights, and data privacy. Volvo Cars Compliance & Ethics team provides advice and support to business units and other staff functions globally in all areas of the compliance & ethics program and other Code of Conduct related matters.
We are now looking for an engaged and multifaceted senior compliance & ethics professional with deep experience and passion for compliance program management, training and communication. The successful candidate will be based at our headquarters in Göteborg, Sweden.
What you'll do
We offer you a role in a high pace, truly dynamic, and international environment where you will have the opportunity to roll up your sleeves and take on various challenges, big and small. In this role, you will:
* Lead and support the development of the Compliance & Ethics strategy and plan including identifying together with the subject matter experts what areas of improvement that is needed for the C&E program.
* Lead, alone or jointly with others, different improvement projects to ensure the full C&E program meets the set standard and plans that have been developed-
* Lead, coordinate and support the C&E Risk assessment work including creating the C&E Annual risk report and represent C&E in various risk fora.
* Coordinate the development, monitor implementation, follow-up on the progress of the C&E programs and plans as well as report progress to various stakeholders including executive leadership.
* Lead and support development, implementation and follow-up of training and communications programs together with different compliance experts within the organisation, including conducting compliance and responsible business training sessions for various internal stakeholders, including senior leaders.
* Provide advice and support to the business on various topics and being the person supporting in negotiations regarding C&E specific areas.
* Research, enable, and deliver compliance tools and support to ensure Volvo Cars' business is conducted in compliance with applicable rules and regulations, in an ethical and efficient manner.
What you'll bring
You are a doer who excels at turning ideas and strategies into action, with extensive experience in finding workable solutions and driving results in a complex and dynamic international business environment. The ideal candidate will be enthusiastic and collaborative, with high integrity and a pragmatic approach. You are able to translate our Compliance & Ethics strategy and programs into actions that deliver business value and drive change.
Required qualifications:
* You hold a degree in Law, Business Administration, or related field, and have more than 10 years of experience, with at least 7 years in corporate compliance and ethics roles, in a multinational organizational setting.
* A passion for training and communication, and for driving awareness and understanding of ethical business conduct and compliance principles on a global scale.
* High skills in developing effective presentations, training and communication material in English with a proven ability to clearly explain complex issues in a simple way to stakeholders.
* Embody and demonstrate a high level of integrity and ability to build trust and relationships with colleagues at all levels throughout the Volvo Cars organization.
* Experience in drafting and reviewing commercial agreements and participating in negotiations.
Additional qualifications:
* Professional compliance qualifications such as a CCEP or similar certifications.
* Cross functional project management experience.
A data-driven mindset and ability to analyze complex data sets and scenarios.
Please apply for this no later than the 13th of October 2024, enclose your CV and cover letter written in English. Note that due to GDPR we cannot accept applications through e-mail.
