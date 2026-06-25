Senior Compensation & People Analytics Specialist
Avaron AB / Personaltjänstemannajobb / Göteborg Visa alla personaltjänstemannajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-25
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
This role sits at the intersection of compensation, data, and people strategy. You will help shape fair and competitive reward practices while making sure people data is accurate, useful, and easy to act on. In close collaboration with HR, managers, vendors, and union representatives, you will support a transparent and data-driven people function where both operational quality and business relevance matter.
You will work across compensation processes, benefits administration, reporting, and system-related improvements. The assignment suits you if you enjoy combining analytical depth with hands-on execution and want a role where you can influence how compensation and people insights support better decisions.
Job DescriptionYou will lead and coordinate compensation and benefits processes with a strong focus on accuracy, compliance, and quality.
You will plan and execute salary review and bonus processes.
You will perform pay equity analyses and turn findings into clear recommendations.
You will maintain and improve compensation policies, guidelines, and related documentation.
You will administer selected employee benefits such as pensions, company cars, and local programs.
You will support managers and HR with salary setting and compensation structures.
You will contribute analytical support in union-related discussions.
You will evaluate and improve compensation and benefits programs.
You will collect, validate, analyze, and report HR and compensation data.
You will produce regular and ad-hoc reports, identify trends, and provide actionable insights.
You will develop and improve dashboards and self-service analytics.
You will help secure data integrity in HR and compensation systems, manage access, and drive system and process improvements.
RequirementsBachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, Economics, or a related field, or equivalent practical experience.
Senior-level experience within Compensation & Benefits, including salary reviews, bonus processes, benefits administration, and compensation frameworks.
Strong expertise in compensation structures, benchmarking, pay equity analysis, and reward strategy.
Advanced analytical skills with the ability to interpret data, identify trends, and deliver actionable insights.
Experience building reports, dashboards, and self-service analytics solutions.
Strong Excel and data analysis capabilities.
Experience working with HRIS and compensation systems, ensuring data integrity and optimizing performance.
Experience collaborating across HR, business, vendors, and unions.
Excellent communication and advisory skills, with the ability to influence decision-making at different levels.
High integrity and the ability to handle sensitive and confidential data.
A strong project management mindset, with experience driving initiatives and securing successful rollouts.
The ability to create structure, move work forward proactively, and build trust with senior and cross-functional stakeholders.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7973153-2071783". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9979730