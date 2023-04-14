Senior Communications and Impact Officer
2023-04-14
We are now recruiting a Senior Communications and Impact Officer to take on a high-profile role spanning two major projects working with sustainable development in different parts of the world. The Senior Communications and Impact Officer will have a strong ability to develop and implement communication strategies, coordinate engagement for events and meetings, creating content for various platforms, communicate complex concepts and navigate sensitive issues in an inclusive and inspiring way. This is an exceptional opportunity for a highly motivated individual to join a dynamic communications team in SEI, driving the impact of SEI's research.
The position will focus on the following two projects: Green Agenda for Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine (40%) - developing and driving the communications strategy linked to climate neutrality and EU approximation/integration efforts; and SIANI (Swedish International Agriculture Network Initiative) (40%) - supporting groups, writing articles and exploring collaborations as part of the secretariat on the topics of food security and sustainable development.
Key duties and responsibilities
Enables HQ project communications by working with research teams and projects; supporting/co-leading Strategic Policy Engagement (SPE) teams; developing and co-creating proposals; and leading communications and impact planning and delivering communications advice and outputs, coordinating with colleagues and external partners.
Ability to lead throughout the entire project cycle with several Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (MEL) approaches such as theory of change, most significant change, monitoring log-frame etc.
Supports competence development in SEI by initiating and leading training and coaching initiatives. Delegate responsibilities and lead the work of others. Acts as ambassador for SEI and ensures that the broader work of SEI attracts a high level of visibility and participates in recruitment processes.
Drives impact and strengthening fund-raising across SEI by developing external relationships with funders, identifies and follows up opportunities and collaborations for new projects and invests time in developing in high-quality proposals.
Leads efforts to secure funding with proposal writing while meeting billability requirements for oneself and manage finances for communication projects.
Leads the development and implementation of the SEI Communication Strategy together with Communications Unit heads. Identifies strategic opportunities within communications and develops communication strategy within the role and larger projects and outputs.
Produces high-quality, innovative outputs that drive strategic outcomes and demonstrate expertise in communication and research areas. Takes initiative in developing skills and finding synergies between different fields of communication and research areas.
Produces media outputs in consultation with the press officer such as press releases and press meetings and delivers media strategies for projects, etc., as a part of communications strategy. Acts as a media spokesperson for larger projects and programmes and builds media relations.
Writing news stories and blogs, social media posting, planning and moderating events, writing for the web including social media, text and photo editing and video creating and editing.
Act as Communications and Impact Advisor for research teams, identifying opportunities to advance SEI's Strategy.
Formal qualifications and knowledge
Required
A Masters degree in communications, marketing, journalism, or equivalent experience.
At least eight years of experience from marketing, PR communications and/or journalism
Excellent oral and written communication skills in English, for both technical and public audiences
Strong project management skills
Experience identifying audiences/audience mapping and working with stakeholders.
Experience working in international, multi-disciplinary teams
Demonstrable familiarity with Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (MEL) methodologies such as theory of change, most significant change, monitoring log-frame etc.
Experience with digital communications (CMS, social media) and communication technologies and practices and proficiency with the following platforms: Adobe Creative Cloud; Canva; Buffer; WordPress and the Office 365 Suite.
Merits
Experience working in the research, academic or the development cooperation sector.
Knowledge of Swedish or any language of Eastern Partnership countries.
Experience working with communications with Eastern Partnership countries
Personal skills required in the position
Demonstrated leadership and analytical skills in line with SEI's leadership model.
Strong interpersonal, diplomatic and communication skills and ability to network within the research/policy sphere.
Strong interest in environment, climate and development issues with passion for communication and making an impact
Has a positive influence on attitudes of individuals and teams
Ability to act as a role model, conveying the core values of SEI in their everyday work, including the importance of high-calibre work, flexibility, respect and trust.
Capable of providing and receiving feedback in a constructive and respectful manner.
Additional information
This is a full-time permanent position with placement at SEI HQ in Stockholm, Sweden. We apply a standard six-month probation period. The start date is as soon as possible or by arrangement.
SEI has a hybrid work environment, which allows employees to share their time between the SEI office and working remotely from their homes in Sweden. Please note that it is not possible to work outside of Sweden.
How to apply
We are reviewing applications on an ongoing basis, so please submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than 1 May, 23:59 Stockholm local time.
Applications should be written in English and consist of a short CV and cover letter (maximum one page).
As we only accept applications through our recruitment system, please apply online using the button below and include:
Cover letter highlighting relevant qualifications and experience
