Senior Commissioning Engineer
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2024-04-30
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Smedjebacken
, Solna
, Ludvika
, Oskarshamn
eller i hela Sverige
You will be part of a dedicated and skilled team where you as a design engineer are accountable for order design and customer documentation for our projects. You will also have opportunities to improve our quality and cost footprint by contributing to the base design platform, our processes, and tools.
We are looking for a variety of people to join our team so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with.
Your responsibilities
Perform the testing & commissioning of HV & MV Substations, including HV/MV switchgears, transformers, AC&DC Aux systems, control & protection systems, etc.
Takes part in pre-commissioning meeting, planning and documentation preparation.
Follow the instructions of electrical safety and other HSE instructions in accordance with Hitachi/customer requirements.
Coordinate the on-site commissioning activities together with Project Manager, Site Manager and Project Manager Engineering.
Support tendering by providing commissioning plan and time/cost estimation.
Will act as commissioning leader/manager in particular projects, if appointed.
Develop entry-level engineers through the sharing of knowledge and experience.
Live Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for ourselves while caring for our colleagues and our business.
Your background
A Bachelor's Degree or above in the area of electrical engineering or similar
A few years of working experience with commissioning of Substations.
Strong competence on the on-site testing of key components in Substation.
Experience in settings and testing of the relay protection (e.g. RET670/REF615)
Experience and knowledge of testing in digital stations according to IEC 61850 is a plus.
Experience in Substation Engineering projects from tendering stage all the way to lab testing and on-site implementation
You have a strong sense of safety, quality and responsibility and are willing to share knowledge & experience.
You are fluent in English written and spoken alike. Knowledge of Swedish, Finish or Danish language is a plus.
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply no later than 19th of May! Our selection process is continuous, and the position may be closed before the advertisement expires. So, if you are interested - don't delay, apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Branko Planojevic, branko.planojevic@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Ledarna: Christer Fridlund +46 107-38 29 12; Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42, or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Håkan Kempel hakan.kempel@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås Jobbnummer
8649291