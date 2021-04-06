Senior Cloud Engineer - Midasplayer AB - Verktygsmaskinoperatörsjobb i Stockholm

Midasplayer AB / Verktygsmaskinoperatörsjobb / Stockholm2021-04-06Stockholm - King - SveavägenApplyCraft:Technology & DevelopmentJob Description:At King millions of players connect to our games every day. They rely on our infrastructure to be up 24/7, 365 days a year to maximise their experience with our games.The Platform team is responsible for the Private, Public, and Hybrid cloud infrastructure for the game and game related applications at King. We are currently discovering and exploring the options of moving some applications to GCP as well as running games on our Private cloud based on OpenNebula. To support that we are now looking for a senior infrastructure engineer with experience of cloud infrastructure to help drive best practices and evolve how we manage and monitor our platforms.We believe that you share our passion for learning new things, coding (primarily in Python), quality, automation, continuous improvements, and actively building and upholding a great culture. Our collaboration with Google and CNCF will enable you to really dive deep into cloud technologies.Your role within the KingdomOur job is to build effective, stable and reliable large scale infrastructure tools and services for our platform, games, and product teams. We strive to empower developers to be autonomous and flexible. We continuously work to create self service models for our tech in close collaboration with development teams.We care deeply about our culture and believe in:An inclusive and diverse workplaceContinuous improvement of everything we doAutomation and coding as much as possibleCollaboration and blame-free respectful problem solvingAsking for help and sharing ideas openlyWe engineer and provide the shared infrastructure platform serving all of our games, as well as environments for developers. This includes everything from working in our data centers, writing code for full stack orchestration and automation, troubleshooting distributed systems and resolving production incidents.Skills to create thrillsArchitecture experience in GCP or AWS including experience migrating workloadsExperience in writing software in one or more languages such as Python or GoExperience in deploying and managing multi-tenant Kubernetes environmentsConfiguration Management tools like SaltStack and AnsibleOrchestration with TerraformStrong expertise in LinuxAble to communicate proficiently in written and spoken EnglishAbout KingKing is a leading interactive entertainment company for the mobile world, with people all around the world playing one or more of our games, including franchises such as Candy Crush, Farm Heroes, Pet Rescue and Bubble Witch.We have 249 million monthly active users as of fourth quarter 2019 across web, social and mobile platforms. King was acquired by Activision Blizzard Inc. (Nasdaq ATVI) in February 2016 and operates as an independent unit of the company.A Great Saga Needs All Sorts of HeroesMaking games is fun. Especially when you do it with people who share the same idea of what makes a good workplace great. We design games for everyone, no matter where they are or who they are, and we employ all sorts of people from all kinds of backgrounds to bring them to life. Truth is, we simply cannot expect diversity in our players and originality in our games without first nurturing it in our people. A great saga needs all sorts of heroes.Making the World PlayfulMaking the World Playful is what inspires us to create new experiences and raise the bar. It's what makes King a place where we can all dream bigger, continue to add innovation to our games, broadening the portfolio and exploring new territories in mid-core and casual. We take the art and science of gaming to the next level through our curiosity for the unexplored, passion for games, respect for each other and love for our players - and we're not afraid to have fun along the way. In fact, together with our parent company Activision Blizzard and experts around the world, we believe having fun is good for you. There has never been a better time to join us. We're dreaming bigger and see a world of possibilities ahead. If you share our passion, our values, and our hunger to shape the future, join us in Making the World Playful!Applications needs to be in English.Discover King at careers.king.com2021-04-06Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-06-13Midasplayer ABSveavägen 4411343 STOCKHOLM5673564