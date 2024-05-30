Senior Cloud Engineer
Detectify AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2024-05-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Detectify AB i Stockholm
The Cloud Operations team
The Cloud Operations team is part of our Developer Services organization, which is responsible for a stable and scalable delivery platform to empower our development teams. Automating the deployment of new tech in a secure, smart and scalable way is one of their areas of expertise. The main goal of the team is to enable and empower the tech organization to create business value through fast and secure releases while simplifying reuse of technologies we use.
Some of the technologies we use: AWS, Kubernetes, Helm, Terraform, CloudFormation, RabbitMQ, Grafana, Kafka, GitLab, ECS, Lambda, DynamoDb and other AWS native services.
What you'll get to do
We're looking for a Senior CloudOps Engineer passionate about simplifying the lives of our product teams by designing and maintaining developer-centric services that enhance their productivity and overall experience.
You will have the opportunity to use your expertise in AWS to implement best practices and have an impact on future decisions that will define the Engineering organization's way forward.
You'll face the challenge of scaling our organization, hundreds of services, and infrastructure across regions and AWS accounts while keeping it cost-efficient, secure, and simple to manage.
Your main responsibilities will be improving and extending our infrastructure in AWS and how we interact with it.
This includes:
-
Designing and implementing cloud-based solutions
-
Creating a scalable and fault-tolerant infrastructure with sufficient monitoring
-
Partnering with product teams to architect and design efficient cloud solutions that meet the business requirements
-
Advance the collaboration with teams and departments to provide technical guidance for Cloud operations
-
Stay up-to-date on industry trend§s and technologies; recommend new solutions
Who you are
-
Extensive experience with AWS and Terraform
-
Passionate about designing and maintaining user-centric developer services
-
7+ years experience in driving and implementing projects in architecture and engineering
-
Experience working with Kubernetes
-
Experience building CI/CD pipelines
-
Experience working in AWS multi-account environments
-
Cloud-native mindset when picking services and solutions
-
Experience building and maintaining cloud-native applications
-
Have worked as a Cloud or DevOps Engineer previously
-
Nice if you have worked with Ansible
We encourage you to apply even if you don't fulfill everything in this list.
So, what do you think?
We are proud to foster an inclusive workplace free from discrimination. We strongly believe that diversity of experience, perspectives, and background will lead to a better environment for our employees and a better product. This is something we value deeply and we encourage everyone to be a part of changing the way the world thinks about security! Go hack yourself!
Hybrid work
This position is for the Stockholm office. We offer hybrid working, with access to our office in central Stockholm. We currently do not offer relocation for this position
Started by a group of ethical hackers, Detectify offers cybersecurity solutions that combine human ingenuity with automation. We believe that the fear of cyber threats should never stand in the way of digital greatness.
At Detectify, your opinion and ideas matter. You'll belong to a diverse, dedicated, and forever curious team that recognizes the power of knowledge sharing and challenging the status quo.
Want to know more about what it is like working at Detectify? Visit our career site. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Detectify AB
(org.nr 556985-9084), https://detectify.com/ Arbetsplats
Detectify Jobbnummer
8717120