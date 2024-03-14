Senior Cloud Engineer
Verisure Sverige AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-03-14
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Verisure Sverige AB i Malmö
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Would you like to make a daily impact intrigued by ensuring people's safety and providing them peace of mind?
Are you by the opportunity to join a passionate and dedicated team that believes security is a basic human right?
Are you very good at understanding on the core Azure Services like RBAC/Policies, Landing zone and similar services in AWS?
If you also seek a company where innovation and technology drive its solutions, then keep reading, this might be the role for you!
Verisure Innovation seeks a motivated Senior Cloud Engineer with aspirations to architect solutions, blending the roles of engineer and architect into one
dynamic position. This opportunity involves a range of strategic and operational responsibilities.
In this role you will be reporting to the IT Infrastructure Manager, and you will be a key member of the IT Operations team focusing on Infrastructure, Network and Cloud solutions.
What's in it for you?
Verisure Innovation in Malmö is Sweden's award-winning innovation center for the connected & protected smart-home market. We create services and IoT products for smarter, safer and more secure homes, serving customers throughout Northern Europe.
We are building a high-performance organization through investing in our people. We offer a fantastic opportunity for personal development with an environment characterized by humbleness & knowledge sharing and to enhance the on-the-job training we have a training budget to ensure personal growth.
Our bright and open office space is just a 5-minute walk from the Central Station, easily accessible and a great location.
Verisure Innovation is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes applicants from diverse backgrounds. We are an international company with offices and colleagues in multiple countries.
Interested in learning more about us? www.verisure.com
Main Responsibilities
In this role, you will have the opportunity to grow in the role and have big impact on the business. The team is divided into two teams: Network and Infrastructure/Cloud.
As our senior Cloud Engineer you will focus on:
* Managing the growing Verisure cloud platform across Azure and AWS
* Continue the migration of Verisure infrastructure and network services to the cloud platform
* Propose solutions according to best practice and to provide cloud-based resources for development teams or business units
* Responsible for improving and evolving our cloud automation, as well as support other teams in achieving their goals in that area
* Creating/managing Azure Subscriptions and AWS accounts
* Cost optimizations, Governance, security.
* Build automation scripts using terraform and Ansible to deploy/modify cloud services in the respective cloud platform.
Verisure focuses on minimizing time-to-market and improve on agility by utilizing automation and Infrastructure-as-code. The main technologies used at the moment are Ansible and Terraform, and they are an important part for our cloud maturity.
What you bring
We are looking for a person with a "doer-attitude" who also takes a keen interest in the bigger picture and have a desire to work with the strategic parts of the cloud in the future. You thrive in a international environment, working cross-functional and with many different stakeholders.
* Experience in working with IT infrastructure across Linux and Microsoft platforms
* Running and maintaining both classical servers and in cloud operation
* Experienced in Azure or AWS - ideally both
* Experience of migrating services to the cloud
* General knowledge of cloud backup
* Experience with automation in general and a profound understanding of the automation mindset
* Excellent English communication skills, both verbal and written.
* Project management
If all the above sounds exciting to you - apply today. We look forward to welcoming you into our team!
We are excited to hear from you, if you are interested, please apply with an up-to-date CV through our application system. This will ensure a fair process to everyone.
If you have questions regarding this position reach out to our Global TA Specialist, Ema Dobraca at ema.dobraca@verisure.com Ersättning
SALARY Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "r2024030239". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Verisure Sverige AB
(org.nr 556153-2176) Arbetsplats
Verisure Innovation AB Jobbnummer
8542264