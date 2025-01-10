Senior Cloud Developer - Fullstack (.Net, C#, React, AWS)
2025-01-10
Assignment description
For our client we are looking for a SeniorCloud Developer.Our client is delivering the complete charging experience and solutions to make life easier for electric vehicle owners. They are at the forefront of optimizing distributed energy resources and smart devices through advanced algorithms, forecasting, and innovative management strategies. These teams also develop APIs for the partners and connect hardware such as wallboxes and home batteries to the cloud, enabling integration and management of energy resources. The mission is to enhance energy efficiency at multiple levels-ranging from individual homes to local grids, and up to the national grid-ultimately benefiting customers, the energy system, and the planet.
What will you do?
As a cloud developer with a focus on device integration and cloud infrastructure management, you will play a key role in contributing to the future of the energy ecosystem. There are five collaborative teams, each offering a creative, self-organizing environment where your tasks will align with your skills and experience.
Four of their teams focus on backend development, working on optimizing charging sessions, building backends for wallboxes and home batteries, aggregating vehicle fleets, and creating third-party APIs, while the fifth team-your prospective team-specializes in full-stack development, focusing on web portals and support tools that simplify issue identification and resolution, such as tools for customer care agents and wallbox installers.
In this role, they encourage you to take ownership of your work while maintaining clear communication and contributing to a supportive team environment. Whether working on backend solutions or full-stack projects, you'll have the chance to grow and learn as part of a company making strides in the evolving energy landscape.
Do you fit the profile?
You are an experienced cloud developer with expertise in .NET, C#, AWS, Kubernetes, MongoDB, Terraform, Grafana, Kafka, React, Remix, Tailwind, GraphQL and related technologies. You have a proven history of integrating complex systems in cloud environments, with strong skills in AWS management, DevOps practices, and optimizing system performance. Familiarity with cloud security in distributed systems is important, along with experience in event-driven architecture and using Infrastructure as Code (IaC) to automate and manage cloud infrastructure.
Our client values experience in energy systems, and a general understanding of vehicle technology is a bonus. You are passionate about sustainability, have a strong analytical mindset, and work in an organized, structured way. Driven by curiosity, you continuously seek improvement, challenge the status quo, and explore new technologies. You communicate well, thrive in collaborative, fast-paced environments, and embrace working in diverse teams.
You have over 4 years of experience and a bachelor's degree (or equivalent knowledge). A driver's license (level B) is helpful but not required.
Required skills:IAC, Devops, GraphQL, Kafka, Terraform, C#, Grafana, MongoDB, React, Cloud Security, AWS, Kubernetes, cloud infrastructure management, .Net
Preferred skills:Driver's license B
Languages: English (Proficient)Location: Gothenburg (SE)
Assignment period:20 Jan 2025- 31 Dec 2025
