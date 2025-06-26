Senior Cloud Backend Developer
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Landskrona Visa alla datajobb i Landskrona
2025-06-26
, Svalöv
, Kävlinge
, Helsingborg
, Bjuv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Lund
, Malmö
, Höganäs
eller i hela Sverige
Contract Opportunity - Senior Cloud Backend Developer (Try-and-Hire)
A technology-driven organisation is expanding its R&D capacity and is seeking two senior cloud backend developers for a 6-9-month consultancy engagement with the option of permanent hire. You will design and build modern, scalable cloud solutions that power both customer-facing products and internal services.
What You'll Do
Create cloud functionality & infrastructure that is reliable, secure, and scalable
Help shape the overall platform architecture, with emphasis on performance and security
Work closely with architects, developers, designers, and testers in an agile setting
Turn product requirements into robust, well-structured technical solutions
Uphold code quality through secure coding, peer reviews, and automated testing
Build and maintain CI/CD pipelines and manage release workflows
Support production operations and post-release maintenance
Produce clear, comprehensive technical documentation
Day-to-Day Technical Focus
Convert business goals into modular system designs and cloud services
Develop secure, event-driven, serverless workloads for production environments
Write unit and integration tests; participate actively in code reviews
Collaborate with frontend and application teams on APIs and overall system design
Provide updates and collaborate closely with the platform leadership team
Must-Have Skills
Hands-on experience building solutions with AWS services (or equivalent)
Strong Java background for core microservices
Practical knowledge of Go for AWS Lambda development
Familiarity with serverless and event-driven patterns
Proven work in agile methods such as Scrum or Kanban
Competence with tools like JIRA, Azure DevOps, or similar
Experience in CI/CD, TDD, and automated testing workflows
Professional proficiency in English
Nice-to-Have
IoT cloud services exposure (e.g., AWS IoT Core, Azure IoT Hub)
Experience with web technologies and API integrations
Awareness of cloud security risks and best practices (e.g., OWASP Top 10)
Knowledge of the SAFe framework
Familiarity with mechanical or electromechanical system domains
Ideal Background
Degree in Computer Science, IT, or related discipline
~5-7+ years of professional software development experience
Solid track record in cloud-native development (preferably AWS), serverless design, Java, and CI/CD
History of contributing within agile product teams
Personal Qualities
Analytical and well-organised
Dependable, adaptable, and self-motivated
Clear communicator and strong collaborator
Curious about emerging tech and new tools
Positive, solution-focused mindset
Practical Details
Location: Hybrid arrangement with on-site work near Landskrona; optional office days in Malmö
Engagement: Full-time consultancy, 6-9 months, with potential transition to permanent role
Ready to influence the next generation of cloud services? Share your profile and let's explore this opportunity together.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
261 31 LANDSKRONA Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9405433