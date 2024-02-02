Senior Client Services Professional
Join us as an Senior Client Services Professional, driving the success of our client's MSP/VMS program. Work remotely while collaborating with client's, suppliers and contingent workers to streamline operations using AccelerationVMS. This dynamic role, offers a global team experience across Germany, Poland, and the Netherlands. If you thrive in a fast-paced environment, apply now and be a key player in shaping the future of on-site operations!
In you role you will support on-site operations at our client location by assisting client managers, staffing partners, and contingent workers in the day-to-day operations of our client's MSP/VMS program. Utilizing the Vendor Management Tool, AccelerationVMS, this position will maintain an organized process for sourcing and engaging contingent workers, in addition to the up keep of system integrity and accuracy of our specific program technology. Assist the On-site Management Team with administrative program duties, in an environment where you must be able to multi- task. Contribute to the professionalism by consistently providing a high level of customer service to the client, suppliers and contingent workers.
The role is 100% remote since our client dosen't have a office in Stockholm. However you will be required to travel to the suppliers that are located in Uppsala a few times a week. With tis in mind you tema will be placed in different countries such as germany, poland and netherlands.
Work tasks
• Act as liaison between Client and staffing partners on requirement issues while maintaining the integrity of our Service Level Requirements
• Monitor requisition approvals from business group leaders
• Screen candidate resumes as needed, for skills match and quality, and short list submissions for manager's review
• Follow up on new contingent worker on-boarding requirements and coordinate with suppliers and client managers as needed
• Coordinate and ensure the timely delivery of reports to the client or staffing partners
• Collaborate with account reconciliation analyst and corporate billing to ensure the timely delivery of invoicing, by completing all tasks involved in the invoice process by the approved deadlines
• Identify and communicate process improvement opportunities to program management
• Coordinate and compile the collection of supplier data and information sheets for supplier set up in the system
• Ensure project documentation is updated and archived weekly and can be retrieved for audit, review, and legal purposes
• Set up new client users, embedded workers, job titles, and other system data elements as needed
• Support the implementation team with data collection during the implementation process, and ongoing for client expansions
To perform this job successfully, you must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily, in a fast paced environment. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.
• Bachelor's degree within a relevant field or equivalent combination of education, experience and training
• At least 3 years documented years of industry related experience; or equivalent combination of education and experience
• Knowledge of labor and employment laws
The recruitment process will include tests.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
