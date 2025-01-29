Senior CI/CD Engineer
2025-01-29
Are you ready to take your cloud engineering skills to the next level? We are currently scanning the world to find the best cloud engineers to join our team.With us at Knowit, you get the opportunity to learn, grow, and be a frontrunner in the Nordic cloud market.
What will you be doing?
As a cloud engineer, you will help develop cloud environments and tools for a variety of clients.This means that you work to support our customers with different solutions in the cloud domain from CI/CD-Pipelines to set-up of new cloud environments. We always work team-based so even if you haven't worked with all aspects we might still be interested.Even though we are currently focusing on recruiting individuals with public cloud skills such as Azure or AWS; If you're an expert in private and on-premises solutions, we still want you to apply!
Who are you?You are passionate about and have experience in some of the following areas:
DevOps methods (e.g. Infrastructure as Code, Versioning, CI/CD pipelines, artifact management, repository management, observability, etc).
Public cloud with related services (Primary Azure or AWS)
Container-based solutions (e.g. Docker/Kubernetes/EKS/ECS/etc)
Automation using modern tools and languages (e.g. Python/AWS Lambda/Azure function/etc)
3+ years of experience within Cloud
You also have:
Excellent communication skills
An interest in working both holistically and hands-on
You probably also have a keen interest and experience in some of:
Cyber security
Software development (e.g. Java/.net/rust/go/swift/C++/ etc.)
As a Knowit consultant, you will be the front person for the company in interacting with our customers.
We value personal qualities, communicative skills, and social competence.This gives us flexible teams and a great company culture where we all work well together and feel the support from our peers.
About us
Knowit offers a chance to achieve professional goals through challenging tasks and positive leadership. Working with customers at Knowit Connectivity provides opportunities to develop skills while enjoying the job. The workplace is fast-paced, fun, and inspiring with a great team spirit that works towards making a difference for the company and customers. There are many chances for personal development through innovative projects and skill development models. Knowit's corporate culture values sustainability and is built on consensus, openness, honesty, and respect for individual value and dignity. Knowit Connectivity specializes in exciting areas such as self-driving cars, infotainment systems, and 5G development, with expertise in embedded, cloud, and application domains.
Application
We have an ongoing selection of applications, so please apply for the position as soon as possible! Please include at least 3 cloud projects you have worked on in your CV. Do you have questions? Please contact our recruiter David Blaag Nilsson, David.blaag-nilsson@knowit.se
