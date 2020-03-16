Senior Cell Engineer - Volvo Personvagnar AB - Kemiingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
Senior Cell Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2020-03-16
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What do we offer?
Volvo Cars aim for 50% of global sales to be pure electric by 2025 and by the same time have 1 million electrified cars on the road. The battery technology continuously undergoes rapid and frequent changes. Mastering the batteries by having the cell technology competence is one of the main keys for a successful electrification of our vehicles. We are now in the beginning of this very exciting journey.
At Traction Battery System, we are passionate! The section is responsible for developing the high voltage battery systems. We are the core competence centre in Northern Europe in regard to Li-ion technology and automotive battery systems.
We are now looking for someone to expand our Battery Cell team! As Senior Cell Engineer you will be the front figure towards the supplier, ensuring the most optimal cell design meeting performance, life, safety, quality and project timing.
We are responsible for future cell strategies and to support cell suppliers and material companies to develop cells tailored for Volvo Cars attribute requirements. The team is also responsible for the battery usage strategies to make sure we have a reliable battery performance & durability in our electrified vehicles. We have the cell chemistry competence to support performance and life model development, performance and life testing and the system safety team with cell safety knowledge.
What you'll do
You will be responsible for battery cell introductions in our vehicles ensuring a design fulfilling performance, life requirements, quality, safety and cost. In order to do so you will be the main contact to our cell suppliers and work in close cooperation with the calibration, CAE, testing, module and system team.
You will develop usage strategies based on identified ageing mechanisms, life test data, customer analysis and field data. You will also lead the verification of battery cells ensuring the cell design and attribute fulfilment. You will work to improve the quality of the battery system by bringing a state-of the art technologies and experience to the team.
In addition, you will support the project in all cell, battery usage and durability related discussions.
Do you fit the profile?
We see that you have at least a master's degree in chemistry, material science or equivalent. You possess strong knowledge of Li-ion battery design technology with at least 2 years' experience from cell production. Experience as the main contact person for the battery suppliers/OEMs and/or experience from automotive industry is beneficial including experience in Volvo Production Development System (VPDS).
As a person, you have high integrity, professionalism, you are open to share your knowledge and experience with your colleagues and you are very adaptable. You need to possess strong analytical skills and have a problem-solving approach throughout the working process. To success in this role, we see that you have worked in developing projects and that you are comfortable taking the lead. You are a reliable team player with excellent communication skills. A positive mind-set and inner motivation will be keys to excel but taking initiatives and having a self-drive will give you additional power to fully succeed!
You are fluent in English (written and spoken) and holds a driver's license B.
How to learn more and apply
For questions about the position please contact Manager of Battery Cell Usage & Durability Group, Josefine Doverborn at +46 723 717087. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter Sandra Viklund at sandra.viklund@volvocars.com . We want your application at the latest 29th of March 2020. Please note that applications by email will not be accepted.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Full Time Undefined
Publiceringsdatum
2020-03-16
Ersättning
Undefined
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-04-15
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Volvo Personvagnar AB
Jobbnummer
5152988
