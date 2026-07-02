Senior Cell Design Engineer
Lyten Labs AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lyten Labs AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
The Senior Cell Design Engineer will lead the design and development of current and next-generation lithium-ion battery cells, supporting both product innovation and customer programs. The role is responsible for defining cell design strategies, executing development projects, and driving technical solutions from concept to commercialization
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities
Lead the design and development of lithium-ion battery cells for ESS, EV, and other applications.
Develop and optimize cell architecture, electrode design, and material selection to achieve performance, energy density, lifetime, and cost targets.
Define development strategies and DOE to support cell development and validation activities.
Evaluate cell performance, reliability, and manufacturability through testing, analysis, and data-driven development.
Support scale-up activities and ensure design compatibility with manufacturing processes.
Lead technical development projects and coordinate cross-functional activities across R&D, manufacturing, quality, and program teams.
Serve as the primary technical interface for customers and support customer development programs from concept to qualification.
Drive battery development roadmaps and deliver project milestones aligned with customer and business requirements
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role
Qualifications and Experience
• PhD or MSc in chemical engineering/Electrochemistry/chemistry/material science and engineering
• Minimum 3 years of experience in the automotive industry.
• Minimum 8 years of experience in lithium-ion battery cell design and development
• Extensive experience on cell design and development of Li-ion cells
• Extensive experience in battery prototyping, validation, and scale-up activities
• Working knowledge of lithium-ion battery manufacturing and mass production processes
• Working experience with OEM project for Li-ion battery cell/module business
• Experience leading technical activities for customer-facing development programs
• Strong background from technical culture and proven engineering excellence
Specific skills
Strong knowledge of lithium-ion battery materials, electrode design, and cell architecture.
Experience with DOE, statistical analysis, and data-driven development methodologies.
Excellent project management and technical problem-solving skills.
Strong communication skills in English, both written and verbal.
Ability to work effectively under tight timelines and changing priorities.
Personal success factors
Strong leadership and decision-making skills.
Ability to drive technical development activities and deliver project milestones.
Excellent collaboration and stakeholder management capabilities.
Results-oriented mindset with a focus on quality and execution.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, international environment Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lyten Labs AB
(org.nr 559540-1885)
Linnégatan 18 (visa karta
)
114 47 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9988897