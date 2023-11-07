Senior Cell Design Engineer
We are building a state-of-the-art facility and a world-class team of technologists for R&D into next-generation battery cells, and now we are seeking a visionary Lead Cell Design Engineer to spearhead this groundbreaking initiative. Get ready to shape the future while honing your leadership skills and becoming an expert in a technical field that will revolutionize the world!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery. Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Embrace an awe-inspiring challenge and be at the forefront of technological advancement. We are focused on integrating cutting-edge cell technology into vehicle design, ensuring safety, performance, and sustainability. Push the boundaries of battery design in a fast-paced environment. The cell design team work cross-functionally, collaborating closely with Materials and Process teams as well as with Volvo Cars to drive the development of next-gen batteries.
What You'll Do
-
Analyze and validate test data to enhance cell properties, making statistically-informed inferences to improve cell design.
-
Evaluate technologies and design & iterate experimentally, exploring various forms and chemistries in both an R&D and production-facing context.
-
Conceptualize, implement, and optimize designs for multiple types of next-generation Li-ion cells.
-
Lead and support team members, providing guidance and reporting progress to management.
-
Introduce and evaluate new materials that enhance energy density, cycle life, and safety.
-
Ensure long-term manufacturability requirements are met.
Your Background
Drawing on your extensive R&D experience, particularly within the battery industry, you have successfully led large-scale, innovative, and challenging high-tech projects.
-
A relevant university degree in chemistry, electrochemistry, materials science, or chemical engineering is required.
-
3+ years of R&D experience from a private company within the battery cell industry.
-
Proficiency in making statistically-informed inferences from experimental data and translating them into cell design improvements.
-
Experience from slurry formulation and mixing or mechanical cell design is a merit.
Personal Success Factors
-
Passion for challenging new things
-
Contribute to an inclusive, collaborative working environment with shared goals, and mutual trust.
-
Highly organized with excellent management of working tasks
Our Team
Join our rapidly expanding team based in the vibrant hub of Swedish vehicle and tech innovation in Gothenburg. Be part of our journey as we construct a cutting-edge facility, backed by the support, investment, talent, and expertise of Volvo and Northvolt. With a diverse and global team, we foster a dynamic and enjoyable work environment, innovating for a climate-neutral future.
Our Offer
Full-time employment with a fixed salary and additional benefits. The planned starting date is ASAP, and if relocation is required, we will provide full support. Submit your application with an English CV or your complete LinkedIn profile to seize this exceptional opportunity.
Don't miss your chance to shape the future of battery cell design. Apply now and be part of an exhilarating global venture!
Please note that we will be on vacation during July and you might have to wait until the end of August for feedback on your application for this role.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
