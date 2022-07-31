Senior Category Buyer Battery Assembly
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Be part of the transformation
The mobility industry is changing rapidly, and the competitive environment and our company's strategy are under fast change. Therefore, we not only value your previous experience and competencies but also your personality and your passion to develop and embrace unknown future challenges.
Most important is that you share our values, truly believe in and are motivated by our purpose, and want to join a dynamic team that is deeply committed to transforming our manufacturing footprint and sourcing strategies at a global scale.
Volvo Cars are investing heavily into the electrification journey and we recently announced that we are now kicking off the planning and construction of a brand-new, all-electric, climate-neutral factory in Europe.
Competence and experience are important, but personality and passion are key
You will be part of a cross-functional, international team that values personal qualities, diversity, team spirit, and engagement.
We work in Global Category Teams, that together with our internal stakeholders drive the electrification transformation and develop our manufacturing capability and footprint.
We are looking for an experienced senior category buyer to join our global category team of super talented buyers that have the global responsibility for procuring state-of-the-art automated manufacturing solutions. You will work in a dedicated investment team with responsibility for e.g. robotics, battery assembly equipment, e-motor assembly equipment, etc.
Ultimately, it's all about cooperating with people inside and outside the company to create superior value for the people who buy and drive a Volvo as well as our internal organization.
What will you do
Lead and support cross-functional sourcing projects within the category including preparation, execution, analysis, negotiation, supplier selection, and contract management
Develop and implement category and supplier strategies
Create and maintain commercial relations with suppliers and stakeholders
Work proactively with key business stakeholders to understand your product/service, its market, supply base, and potential innovation to find ways to increase value for Volvo Cars - including cost, quality, and sustainability
Perform market analysis, prioritization, and identification of optimal negotiation tactics
Dare to question status quo or decided routes with stakeholders, suppliers, people; and work proactively to build a better understanding and work towards common solutions
There will be some need for global business travels.
Do you fit the profile?
YOU
lead your procurement area with confidence and create collaborative relations with your suppliers and internal stakeholders.
enjoy working in a team and you like to have fun at work.
collaborate efficiently in a complex environment including balancing interests as well as the capacity to manage deliveries.
have experience in doing business in an international environment with global suppliers.
have worked with supplier management and contractual topics and are used to drive fact-based negotiations/discussions.
have experience in sourcing, procurement, and negotiations, preferably in manufacturing equipment or machinery or other relevant experience e.g. from sales or account management.
are used to creating plans and working in a structured way to achieve goals and you are used to prioritizing.
have strong business acumen as well as an ability to shift between short-term focus and long-term ambitions.
have a university degree or equivalent experience.
Automotive experience is an advantage but not mandatory.
How to learn more and apply
If you have any questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Jakob Levin at jakob.levin@volvocars.com
.
Questions regarding the recruitment process? Please contact Senior Recruiter Maria Westermark at maria.westermark@volvocars.com
We want your application on Aug 24th, 2022, at the latest but selection will be running continuously.
Please note due to GDPR we only accept applications via our Recruitment Tool.
