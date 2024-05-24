Senior Category Buyer
ValueOne is looking for an experienced Senior Category Buyer for a longer consulting assignment with our client in Gothenburg. The assignment must be filled as soon as possible and extends over 15 months.
ValueOne are specialists in supply chain management, purchasing and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, as well as development of our customers' supply chain operations in terms of strategies, models, methods, processes, structure, and competence.
We can offer a variety of assignments at all levels within Supply Chain Management. As a consultant at ValueOne, you are part of a professional and enterprising team consisting of the leading consultants in purchasing and logistics. If you choose to join our team, you are offered:
A market salary, which you can influence yourself.
Occupational pension.
Health and care insurance.
Health care allowance.
Personal coaching and career advice.
Network meetings with competent colleagues and Supply Chain professionals through recurring events and lectures.
Competence development through world-leading individually tailored education and courses in Supply Chain thanks to our partnership with CIPS (www.cips.org).
The role
As Senior Category Buyer you will be responsible for purchasing of extruded aluminum and castings. You are part of a global team that has responsibility for all procurement related activities.
Main tasks:
Support, develop and implement supplier strategies.
Lead and support cross-functional sourcing projects.
Create and maintain commercial relationships with suppliers and stakeholders.
Perform market analysis.
Handle business in current production.
Handle sustainability and contract management.
Experience and competencies
The role as Senior Category Buyer demands a university degree in a relevant area and minimum eight years of purchasing experience. We expect you to be fluent in English, oral and written. Swedish is meritorious. You are an excellent negotiator with strong analytical and problem-solving skills, and also have the ability to handle many issues in parallel. Furthermore, you have great communication skills and you dare to question status quo when needed.
Application
