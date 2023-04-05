Senior Category Buyer
2023-04-05
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
At Global Investments within Procurement, we are building a fit-for-future organization to support our company's transformation journey. We are set up in Global Category Teams to ensure best-in-class competitive value chains in close collaboration with our stakeholders. We regard our selected suppliers as long-term innovation and business partners that support us to secure a sustainable global footprint. We minimize risk in the supply chain and continuously scout for new suppliers and ideas.
What you'll bring
We are currently seeking a highly skilled Senior Procurement Specialist with experience in large-scale construction projects to join our innovative construction team. As a Senior Procurement Specialist, you will be responsible for developing and implementing procurement strategies for projects, ensuring that all procurement activities are conducted in a timely, cost-effective, and compliant manner.
• Develop and implement procurement strategies for construction projects, including the identification of potential suppliers, negotiation of contracts, and management of supplier performance.
• Collaborate with project teams to align and secure needs, and requirements, and provide advice and guidance on procurement best practices.
• Ensure compliance with all relevant company policies and procedures.
• Understand different regional market structures to ensure that the company is getting the best value for its money.
• Develop and maintain relationships with suppliers to ensure that they are meeting the company's expectations in terms of quality, price, and delivery.
• Identify and manage risks associated with procurement activities and implement appropriate mitigation strategies.
What you'll do
To be successful in the role you build partnerships and work collaboratively with others to meet shared expectations. You gain the knowledge and trust of others through honesty, integrity, and authenticity. You have a creative mindset and consistently achieve results, even under tough circumstances and actively seek new ways to grow and be motivated using both formal and informal development channels.
You
• Have a university degree or equivalent.
• At least 7-10 years of experience from sourcing construction projects or similar, or experience from working within the construction industry
• Have worked with supplier management or contractual topics and are used to facilitate fact-based negotiations/discussions.
• Experience with international procurement is highly preferred.
• Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and coordinate multiple priorities.
• Have a creative mindset and quickly adapt to our fast-moving work environment
• Are confident to act in an international environment.
• Are fluent in Swedish and English, written and spoken.
Want to know more? We hope so
We'd like to receive and review your application. If you want more information about the role and its responsibilities or simply learn a bit more about the team, please reach out to the hiring manager at Fredrik.matar@volvocars.com
or the recruiter at maria.westermark@volvocars.com
.
We want your application by April 23rd, 2023, at the latest but selection will be running continuously.
