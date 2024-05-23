Senior Category Buyer - Road Contact
Incluso AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2024-05-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg
, Partille
, Borås
, Jönköping
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Senior Category Buyer - Road Contact for a global company in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 1 year contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
It's not about cars. It's about people.
The company's' human-centric focus is what makes them different from all other car companies, and it's at the heart of everything the company creates. If you want to join them in their mission to make people's lives less complicated, they offer you a chance to grow together with talented people who want to make a true difference. You are part of a global team with the mission to develop and maintain a world-class supplier base.
Ensuring the supply of materials and services - at the right cost, quality, and technology - is essential for the success of the company Group. Ultimately, it's all about cooperating with people inside and outside the company to create a superior experience for the people who buy and drive their car.
What's in it for you?
Do you want to work with market-leading suppliers in a complex area, with components having a big impact on the final product? The team is now looking for a new buyer. The team is a part of the bigger team with responsibility for all procurement related activities. In this role, you will lead and support cross-functional sourcing projects including preparation, implementation, analysis, negotiation, supplier selection, sustainability and contract management.
You will support, develop and implement supplier strategies, create and maintain commercial relationships with suppliers and stakeholders. You enjoy working proactively with key stakeholders to understand your product/function, its market, delivery base, and potential innovation, to find ways to increase the value of the company, including cost, quality, and sustainability.
The role performs market analysis, prioritization, and identification of optimal negotiation tactics as well as handling business in current production. As a person, you need to dare to question the status quo or specific paths with stakeholders, suppliers, people; and work proactively to build a better understanding and work for common solutions.
Do you fit the profile?
The company believes you have a University degree in the relevant area and minimum 8 years of relevant work experience preferably from purchasing/procurement. You possess negotiation skills and have strong analytical and problem-solving skills, and also have the ability to handle many issues/projects in parallel. You are of course fluent in English (written and spoken) with great communication skills in general.
On a personal level
To be successful in the role you need to have a business mindset, with high integrity and professionalism.
You are performance-driven with great communication and excellent cooperation skills.
You enjoy working co-operatively in teams as well as independent driving and completing tasks with a positive mindset.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP and the contract period is 1 year to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
405 31 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8700936