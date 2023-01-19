Senior Category Buyer - Electric Driveline
2023-01-19
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Nothing beats being part of positive change. We're on a truly exciting journey, working together in a fast-paced global environment to break new ground in almost every aspect of our operations. Right now, we have an exciting job opening for you in the Procurement Electric Machines Team.
At Procurement, you are part of a global team with the mission to develop and maintain a world-class supplier base. Ensuring the supply of materials and services - at the right cost, quality and technology is essential for the success of Volvo Car Group. Ultimately, it's all about cooperating with people inside and outside the company to create a superior experience for the people who buy and drive a Volvo.
What's in it for you?
In this role, you will be managing Electric machines and their subcomponents within Procurement in the development, sourcing, industrialization, and running production phase.
You will be working in a global cross-functional team with other buyers, engineering, manufacturing, logistics, and others.
In this role, you will work with stakeholders & suppliers to understand your product/service, its market, supply base, and innovation to find ways to increase value for Volvo Cars - including cost, quality, and sustainability.
By leading negotiations and building relationships with an international supplier base, you will be responsible for the continuous improvement of the overall performance and competitiveness in the value chain.
Your key tasks
• Lead and support cross-functional sourcing projects within the category including preparation, execution, analysis, negotiation, supplier selection, and contract management
• Develop and implement category and supplier strategies
• Create and maintain commercial relations with suppliers and stakeholders
• Work proactively with key business stakeholders to understand your product/service, its market, supply base and potential innovation to find ways to increase value for Volvo Cars - including cost, quality, and sustainability
• Perform market analysis, prioritization, and identification of optimal negotiation tactics
• Dare to challenge the status quo or decided routes with stakeholders, suppliers, and people; and work proactively to build a better understanding and work towards common solutions
Do you fit the profile?
We are looking for a person, who is commercial and result driven! A person with a positive and energetic mindset- everything is possible!
YOU:
lead your procurement area with confidence and create collaborative relations with your suppliers and internal stakeholders and enjoy working in a team and you like to have fun at work.
collaborate efficiently in a complex environment including balancing of interests as well as the capacity to manage deliveries.
have experience of doing business in an international environment with global supplier management and contractual topics and are used to drive fact-based negotiations.
have experience in sourcing, procurement, and negotiations and are used to creating plans and working in a structured way to achieve goals and you are used to prioritizing.
have strong business acumen as well as an ability to shift between short-term focus and long-term ambitions.
have a university degree or equivalent experience.
Automotive experience is an advantage but not mandatory,
How to learn more and apply
For questions about the position, please contact Procurement Manager Anton Bergäng at anton.bergang@volvocars.com
.
If you have questions about the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter Maria Westermark at maria.westermark@volvocars.com
.
We want your application by February 5th, 2023, but selection will be running continuously.
