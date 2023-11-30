Senior Calculation PV code Engineer / Senior tryckkärlsingenjör
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2023-11-30
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Landskrona
, Ronneby
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
Alfa Laval, in Lund, Sweden, is currently looking for: Senior Pressure Vessel Engineer
At Alfa Laval, we always go the extra mile to meet the toughest challenges. Our driving force is to create success for our customers, people and the planet. This can only be achieved through dedicated and curious people. Curiosity is the spark behind good ideas. And good ideas generate progress.
As part of our team, you will thrive in a diverse and inclusive workplace that is based on caring and empowerment. You're here to make a difference. We are constantly building bridges to the future with sustainable solutions that have an impact on our planet's most pressing problems. We make the world a little better. Every day
Who are you?
We are looking for someone who has a genuine interest in pressure vessel regulations as well as good knowledge in mechanics and solid mechanics. You also have the ability and experience to run different types of technical projects and you enjoy working together with people with different skills to achieve the best results. We expect you to have extensive experience of working with different pressure vessel regulations and calculation tools. We also assume that you have good knowledge of English in both speech and writing.
About the job:
You will work with interpretations of different pressure vessel regulations and the meaning of these regulations for our heat exchangers.
• Actively work with various pressure vessel authorities to ensure that changes are beneficial for our products.
• An equally important part of the work tasks is to develop calculation methods and calculation tools for different users based on the regulations of these pressure vessels.
• We also support our designers with calculations and simulations to ensure that our heat exchangers achieve the expected performance at an early stage.
You will work closely with our designers and specialists from different functions within the organization, both locally and globally.
What you know:
As a Senior Pressure Vessel Engineer in the Mechanical Technology department, you will be able to contribute with your creativity and knowledge in the construction of sustainable development. We see that you have a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Engineering Physics or equivalent, with a focus on calculation and simulation. You are analytical and you find it easy to develop hypotheses to facilitate the understanding of our constructions.
We offer you:
We offer you a challenging position in an international, open and friendly climate where we help each other to develop and to create value for our customers. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642)
Rudeboksvägen (visa karta
)
221 00 LUND Jobbnummer
8298614