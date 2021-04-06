Senior CAE Engineer (Strenght, Fatigue and Dynamics) - Sigma Industry East/North AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm

Sigma Industry East/North AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm2021-04-06What about creating the engineering solutions of tomorrow? At Sigma we live by the means of "Expect a better tomorrow". Apply today, join the team of tomorrow!We are searching for a passionate engineer within strength, fatigue, and dynamics, who aslso has a genuine interest of the field of process automation (python, or other language) and innovation. Besides a solid theoretical background, you have a good understanding of the physics involved in your field of interest and appraise the added value you deliver the client and your team each day.You recognize yourself as an independent and enthusiastic individual with an academic degree level of M.Sc. or higher. Besides these attributes, you are a responsible individual with a high social competence who is a true team player when it comes to teamwork.Your know-how is preferred to be within: Automotive, Energy or Engineering IndustryYour work experience should be: >5 years of experienceSigma Industry East North has a large network of prominent customers around Sweden and has since the year of 2014 had a strong organic growth. We have some of the best leaders and engineers in the industry, which are all striving towards an inspiring and incentive work culture based on equality and knowledge exchange. As an engineer within the team Technical Calculations and Testing, you will have the opportunity to engage in our business as well as to work in a variety of industries; such as Automotive, Defense, Process, MedTech and others.Our long-term commitment is to renew Swedish industry by cutting-edge engineering. We provide extensive knowledge and a philosophy of innovation by supporting our clients with expertise in product, production and process development. At Sigma Industry East North, we fuse our theoretical knowledge with technical creativity. Thus, creating a brighter future - Expect a better tomorrow.Varaktighet, arbetstidTillsvidare Heltid2021-04-06Fast lönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30Sigma Industry East/North AB5673561