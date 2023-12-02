Senior CAE Engineer
Hookkoo AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-12-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hookkoo AB i Göteborg
, Härryda
, Stockholm
, Tierp
eller i hela Sverige
The Company is in the need of support within Strength and Endurance CAE analysis. Work consists of strength and fatigue analysis on vehicle, subsystem or component level. The person will suggest design changes based on simulation results and communicate with design team and attribute leaders. Analyzing of test results and correlation work will also be part of the assignment.
Requirements:
Long experience on fatigue and strength analysis within automotive sector. Candidate must be able to work independently in ANSA, MetaPost, nCode and Nastran with minimal supervision. Knowledge about Python scripting is an advantage.
Software and IT: ANSA, Metapost, nCode, Nastran
Personal attributes:
Quick to adopt to new surroundings, high level of responsibility. Likes to communicate results and findings with design and attribute engineers. Likes to learn and be taught by peers. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hookkoo AB
(org.nr 559195-8839)
413 24 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8303026