Senior CAD Engineer
2024-04-22
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
If you are a driven and motivated individual with a high interest in the latest technologies, join us and build the future!
Who are we?
Fuel Cell Vehicle Engineering is a recently formed organization with approximately 40 people today, but we are expected to grow. Our ambition is to create a cost efficient and user-friendly Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle. We are a small team filled with energetic people who are driven to delivering to our customers.
Job description:
Develop design engineering documentation, such as drawings and CAD modules. Mature the product in the CAD system and redesign existing models. Product and procedures are given, the work requires experience and the capacity to perform analysis and draw conclusions. Create assemblies of CAD models, and detect, report, and resolve packaging conflicts. Secure quality and readiness before release. Define how to use the drawing as the basis for verifying the product geometrical properties. Produce technical drawings that are sufficient to define a product. Supporting junior team members and peers.
Qualification & Experience:
We are looking for a person with a positive mind who is motivated to work against clear goals and not afraid of taking lead and actions when needed.
We want you to have:
• M.Sc. Engineering or equivalent
• Minimum 5 years of experience with relevant vehicle product development
• Good CREO knowledge/experience
• KOLA (Volvo's BoM) is a plus
• Good product knowledge of commercial vehicles
• Fluent in English, verbally and in writing
• Well known for "making it happen" in excellent collaboration with peers/partners
• Good communication skills and being comfortable in making clear recommendations in complex matters.
Personal Attributes
• Holistic view
• Builds and leverages networks
• Approachable and Solution oriented
• Courage
We are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent to differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender and nationality, among others. We find that well balanced work teams increase group dynamics, creativity and new approaches to solutions.
For more information please contact
The Hiring Manager - Eskil Sturesson, +46 739023145, eskil.sturesson@volvo.com
Last application date 5th of may.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
