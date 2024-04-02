Senior C++ Software Engineer
2024-04-02
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
What to Expect
As a Sr. C++ Software Engineer within the Motion Planning & Control team, you will have the opportunity to apply your technical skills to a variety of system components & modules aiming higher performance of the team's outcome and thereby of the Autonomous Transport Solutions as a whole. Your code will typically be connected with a variety of other components, therefore it has to be robust and easy to debug and maintain. You will always strive towards applying modern best software practices. You will be developing system tools to tackle current problems and exploring solutions for future functions. You will be contributing with systemizing planning and control features on a product level, and you will test and validate the code to ensure the system- and functional stability of our stack. You will additionally have the opportunity to test the outcome in real vehicles on Scania's test track for autonomous vehicles.
We also use simulation models for testing, analysis and further development. C++ is the main coding language used in autonomous software development, but we also have both in house and external supplementary tools written in Python or Matlab.
What You will Do
• Write, debug and maintain robust C++ software to various components such as path or trajectory planning, motion control, etc.
• Advocate for best coding practices amongst the group, build tools helping engineers to write better code
• Optimize hardware resources usage
• Systemizing planning and control features on a product level
• Troubleshooting, failure modes analysis, customer report diagnosis
• Testing in vehicles on Scania's test track for autonomous vehicles
What You will Bring
• Experience programming C/C++ software, including modern C/C++ (C++14/17/20)
• Experience developing planning methods such as search, sampling, path finding, trajectory optimization, motion control on real autonomous agents (robots or vehicles)
• Experience or familiarity with Robotics, Machine Learning & related software concepts a plus
• Proficient developing software on a Linux host, for embedded Linux targets (cross-compilation, etc.) a plus
• Experience with at least one of the following preferred: GPU programming Cuda/OpenCL, multithreading, Linux system software, Neural Networks PyTorch/TensorFlow/Keras
• Passion for technology and software, hands-on attitude, eager to make things happen, strong desire to learn, ability to collaborate, high work ethic.
• MSs in Computer Science, Applied Physics, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, proof of exceptional skills in related fields with practical software engineering experience, or equivalent.
• Fluency in English
What We Offer
We offer a healthy and inspiring workplace, with great respect for the individual, where you have many opportunities to shape your work and your future. Your personal and professional development is important and something we encourage and support, for example by providing extensive technical or leadership training programs.
In addition to personal and professional development opportunities, we offer benefits such as company car, mutual bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at reduced prices and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje, Scania Job Express, and the flexibility to work from home part of the week.
More Information
For more information, please contact Christos Koniaris, Engineering Manager - Motion Planning & Decision Making, christos.koniaris@scania.com
, +46 76 516 68 25.
Application
Your application should include a CV and personal letter. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-05-05. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We may use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,238 trucks, 4,994 buses as well as 13,400 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 170 billion, of which 21 percent were services related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 57,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP.
