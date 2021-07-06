Senior C++ GUI Developer - Hiber AB - Verktygsmaskinoperatörsjobb i Göteborg

Hiber AB / Verktygsmaskinoperatörsjobb / Göteborg2021-07-06Founded in 2017 and based in Gothenburg, Sweden, Hiber has created a social entertainment platform where people can play and create on their mobile devices and PCs. With thousands of interactive 3D experiences created each day, and more than one million created to date, there is always something to do.We are growing and looking for a skilled Senior developer with a passion for GUI and games.You will be part of the Tech Team and work together with Developers, Artists, Testers and other Stakeholders, to build and maintain our platform. You will be part of the whole game development life-cycle; Design, Develop, Test, Release and Maintain.Tasks include (but are not limited to)Develop new featuresDiscuss user experience together with UX experts and product ownersCollaborate with other team members and stakeholdersQualificationsExperience writing UI or frontend code.Good knowledge of C++Fluency in EnglishGood-to-havesAdvocate of writing reactive UI codeExperience with WPF/XamlGame development experienceKnowledge of Web AssemblyAn advocate for unit testing and TDDKnowledge of javascript and graphqlExperience with version control softwareUniversity degree in Computer Science or similarBenefitsGreat team and a culture where your ideas count6 weeks vacation (for employees in Sweden)Career progression with the companyFlexible remote work setupStock option planAbout HiberHiber is building a next generation social gaming platform. We expand the way a generation communicates and expresses itself - with games as a medium.The platform hiberworld.com is free to use and designed for social interaction where users can create and play together and share their content with the rest of the world.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-07-06Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-12-23