Senior C++ GUI Developer - Hiber AB - Verktygsmaskinoperatörsjobb i Göteborg
Senior C++ GUI Developer
Hiber AB / Verktygsmaskinoperatörsjobb / Göteborg
2021-07-06
Visa alla verktygsmaskinoperatörsjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Hiber AB i Göteborg
Founded in 2017 and based in Gothenburg, Sweden, Hiber has created a social entertainment platform where people can play and create on their mobile devices and PCs. With thousands of interactive 3D experiences created each day, and more than one million created to date, there is always something to do.
We are growing and looking for a skilled Senior developer with a passion for GUI and games.
You will be part of the Tech Team and work together with Developers, Artists, Testers and other Stakeholders, to build and maintain our platform. You will be part of the whole game development life-cycle; Design, Develop, Test, Release and Maintain.
Tasks include (but are not limited to)
Develop new features
Discuss user experience together with UX experts and product owners
Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders
Qualifications
Experience writing UI or frontend code.
Good knowledge of C++
Fluency in English
Good-to-haves
Advocate of writing reactive UI code
Experience with WPF/Xaml
Game development experience
Knowledge of Web Assembly
An advocate for unit testing and TDD
Knowledge of javascript and graphql
Experience with version control software
University degree in Computer Science or similar
Benefits
Great team and a culture where your ideas count
6 weeks vacation (for employees in Sweden)
Career progression with the company
Flexible remote work setup
Stock option plan
About Hiber
Hiber is building a next generation social gaming platform. We expand the way a generation communicates and expresses itself - with games as a medium.
The platform hiberworld.com is free to use and designed for social interaction where users can create and play together and share their content with the rest of the world.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-06
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-12-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Hiber AB
Jobbnummer
5849088
Hiber AB / Verktygsmaskinoperatörsjobb / Göteborg
2021-07-06
Visa alla verktygsmaskinoperatörsjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Hiber AB i Göteborg
Founded in 2017 and based in Gothenburg, Sweden, Hiber has created a social entertainment platform where people can play and create on their mobile devices and PCs. With thousands of interactive 3D experiences created each day, and more than one million created to date, there is always something to do.
We are growing and looking for a skilled Senior developer with a passion for GUI and games.
You will be part of the Tech Team and work together with Developers, Artists, Testers and other Stakeholders, to build and maintain our platform. You will be part of the whole game development life-cycle; Design, Develop, Test, Release and Maintain.
Tasks include (but are not limited to)
Develop new features
Discuss user experience together with UX experts and product owners
Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders
Qualifications
Experience writing UI or frontend code.
Good knowledge of C++
Fluency in English
Good-to-haves
Advocate of writing reactive UI code
Experience with WPF/Xaml
Game development experience
Knowledge of Web Assembly
An advocate for unit testing and TDD
Knowledge of javascript and graphql
Experience with version control software
University degree in Computer Science or similar
Benefits
Great team and a culture where your ideas count
6 weeks vacation (for employees in Sweden)
Career progression with the company
Flexible remote work setup
Stock option plan
About Hiber
Hiber is building a next generation social gaming platform. We expand the way a generation communicates and expresses itself - with games as a medium.
The platform hiberworld.com is free to use and designed for social interaction where users can create and play together and share their content with the rest of the world.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-06
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-12-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Hiber AB
Jobbnummer
5849088