2021-07-06

Founded in 2017 and based in Gothenburg, Sweden, Hiber has created a social entertainment platform where people can play and create on their mobile devices and PCs. With thousands of interactive 3D experiences created each day, and more than one million created to date, there is always something to do.

We are growing and looking for a skilled Senior developer with a passion for GUI and games.

You will be part of the Tech Team and work together with Developers, Artists, Testers and other Stakeholders, to build and maintain our platform. You will be part of the whole game development life-cycle; Design, Develop, Test, Release and Maintain.

Tasks include (but are not limited to)

* Develop new features
* Discuss user experience together with UX experts and product owners
* Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders

Qualifications

* Experience writing UI or frontend code.
* Good knowledge of C++
* Fluency in English

Good-to-haves

* Advocate of writing reactive UI code
* Experience with WPF/Xaml
* Game development experience
* Knowledge of Web Assembly
* An advocate for unit testing and TDD
* Knowledge of javascript and graphql
* Experience with version control software
* University degree in Computer Science or similar

Benefits

* Great team and a culture where your ideas count
* 6 weeks vacation (for employees in Sweden)
* Career progression with the company
* Flexible remote work setup
* Stock option plan

About Hiber

Hiber is building a next generation social gaming platform. We expand the way a generation communicates and expresses itself - with games as a medium.

The platform hiberworld.com is free to use and designed for social interaction where users can create and play together and share their content with the rest of the world.

2021-07-06

Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-12-23
Hiber AB

5849088

