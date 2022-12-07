Senior C++ Developer iGaming
2022-12-07
Light & Wonder is the global leader in cross-platform games and entertainment.
The company brings together 5,000 employees from six continents to connect content between land-based and digital channels with unmatched technology and distribution. Guided by a culture that values daring teamwork and creativity, Light & Wonder builds new worlds of play, developing game experiences loved by players around the globe. The company's OpenGaming(tm) platform powers the largest digital-gaming network in the industry.
Light & Wonder is committed to the highest standards of integrity, from promoting player responsibility to implementing sustainable practices.
To learn more visit: www.lnw.com
As a Senior C++ Developer you will:
• Work with the OPS development team with all aspects of C++ development such as review of requirements, writing feature design, communication with third party integration partners and coding
• As a developer you will help our customers/partners to develop for example new payment integrations, build new- or optimize their game integration system, implement new jackpot functionalities, implement a new bonus engine etc
• Your role will roughly be divided in 20% troubleshooting/maintenance and 80% new feature development and other tasks such as:
• Writing stable, testable, object oriented code
• Develop new features for our customers
• Have close collaboration with our customers/partners before- under and after a new feature release
• You will be part of a cross functional team with around 6 persons all passionate about what they do
Qualifications:
• We see that you are a person that are highly passionate about what you do, self-motivated, driven and enjoy to collaborate with different teams
• You are familiar with designing and building financial, gaming or other similar systems and get excited by seeing millions of users running your code
• You are curious and eager to learn and enjoy sharing your knowledge and best practices with others
To be able to succeed in this position we think you need to bring the following Tech Experience:
• Solid and demonstrable C++ development
• Understanding of how to build transaction intensive systems connected to the internet
• Working with SQL and Python, agile,
• Experience from working with agile, Scrum and SAFE
• Technologies and methodologies used include: C++ 17, C#, .NET core, IIS, Shell Scripting, Windows server environment, Microsoft SQL server, Python, Visual Studio, Scrum, SAFE and Jira
Personality:
• We are looking for a person that are highly passionate about what you do, self-motivated, driven and enjoy to collaborate with different teams
• You are familiar with designing and building financial, gaming or other similar systems and get excited by seeing millions of users running your code
• You are curious and eager to learn and enjoy sharing your knowledge and best practices with others
This is a fantastic career opportunity, and we offer a great workplace based in the city Centre of Stockholm
At Light & Wonder, all our team members are known as Creators and we empower them to innovate, champion ground-breaking ideas, and bring courage - and fun - to work every day
The Light & Wonder people are committed, knowledgeable, international and very friendly The atmosphere is social and generous and we combine WFH with office presence. In this position You also get to travel to our other locations. Have a look at our website for more information. www.lnw.com
Application:
In this recruitment we partner with Edge of Talent.
Please turn to Petra Saareste at petra.saareste@edgeoftalent.com
for questions or advise on applications or recruitment process.
The process will be managed continuously and when we have found our candidate we will close the process
We are looking forward to your application,
