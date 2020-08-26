Senior C++ Automotive developer - GlobalLogic Sweden AB - Elektronikjobb i Göteborg

GlobalLogic Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg2020-08-26DescriptionGlobalLogic Automotive department is glad to invite Software engineer to an Automotive project in Gothenburg, Sweden.Our clients are Tier 1s and OEMs from Europe and USA and development is targeted to Automotive Solution what will be deployed in newest European cars.RequirementsRequired skills:B.S in Computer Science or M.S in Computer Engineering or similar qualifications from an accredited universityStrong background of system design, implementation, testing and maintenance (UML, C/C++14, Gtest/Gmock, CMake/Make, gdb)Experience with industry standard requirements and agile development tools such as JIRA, Git/gerrit, ConfluenceExperience in working with cross functional teamsPractical debugging skills (gdb and remote debugging)Creativity in your design, ability to build stuff with your hands and good communication skillsExperience in Embedded software development in Automotive domain (Linux, QNX)Experience in socket networking (CAN, TCP, UDP)Will be a plus:Experience in fault detection, fault handling and automotive diagnosticsDiagnostic architecture backgroundCommon understanding of ISO 26262Experience creating safety-critical software (ISO 26262, ASIL B)Test automation experience using Python/Robot FrameworkExperience with Automotive standardsPreferences: CAN, PythonResponsibilitiesDesign and implementation of diagnostic functions in a new scalable automotive platformWork with cross-functional teams to derive requirements given by use cases and feature listingsUtilize diagnostic services (UDS) on Ethernet, CAN and LIN for fault reporting, diagnostic data communication and diagnostic routinesTake part and assist in developing test cases to verify and validate diagnostic functions on ECU integration and system integration level2020-08-26Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-14GlobalLogic Sweden ABTheres Svenssons Gata 941755 Göteborg5334495