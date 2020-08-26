Senior C++ Automotive developer - GlobalLogic Sweden AB - Elektronikjobb i Göteborg
Senior C++ Automotive developer
GlobalLogic Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg
2020-08-26
Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos GlobalLogic Sweden AB i Göteborg
Description
GlobalLogic Automotive department is glad to invite Software engineer to an Automotive project in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Our clients are Tier 1s and OEMs from Europe and USA and development is targeted to Automotive Solution what will be deployed in newest European cars.
Requirements
Required skills:
B.S in Computer Science or M.S in Computer Engineering or similar qualifications from an accredited university
Strong background of system design, implementation, testing and maintenance (UML, C/C++14, Gtest/Gmock, CMake/Make, gdb)
Experience with industry standard requirements and agile development tools such as JIRA, Git/gerrit, Confluence
Experience in working with cross functional teams
Practical debugging skills (gdb and remote debugging)
Creativity in your design, ability to build stuff with your hands and good communication skills
Experience in Embedded software development in Automotive domain (Linux, QNX)
Experience in socket networking (CAN, TCP, UDP)
Will be a plus:
Experience in fault detection, fault handling and automotive diagnostics
Diagnostic architecture background
Common understanding of ISO 26262
Experience creating safety-critical software (ISO 26262, ASIL B)
Test automation experience using Python/Robot Framework
Experience with Automotive standards
Preferences: CAN, Python
Responsibilities
Design and implementation of diagnostic functions in a new scalable automotive platform
Work with cross-functional teams to derive requirements given by use cases and feature listings
Utilize diagnostic services (UDS) on Ethernet, CAN and LIN for fault reporting, diagnostic data communication and diagnostic routines
Take part and assist in developing test cases to verify and validate diagnostic functions on ECU integration and system integration level
Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-26
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-14
Adress
GlobalLogic Sweden AB
Theres Svenssons Gata 9
41755 Göteborg
Jobbnummer
5334495
GlobalLogic Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg
2020-08-26
Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos GlobalLogic Sweden AB i Göteborg
Description
GlobalLogic Automotive department is glad to invite Software engineer to an Automotive project in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Our clients are Tier 1s and OEMs from Europe and USA and development is targeted to Automotive Solution what will be deployed in newest European cars.
Requirements
Required skills:
B.S in Computer Science or M.S in Computer Engineering or similar qualifications from an accredited university
Strong background of system design, implementation, testing and maintenance (UML, C/C++14, Gtest/Gmock, CMake/Make, gdb)
Experience with industry standard requirements and agile development tools such as JIRA, Git/gerrit, Confluence
Experience in working with cross functional teams
Practical debugging skills (gdb and remote debugging)
Creativity in your design, ability to build stuff with your hands and good communication skills
Experience in Embedded software development in Automotive domain (Linux, QNX)
Experience in socket networking (CAN, TCP, UDP)
Will be a plus:
Experience in fault detection, fault handling and automotive diagnostics
Diagnostic architecture background
Common understanding of ISO 26262
Experience creating safety-critical software (ISO 26262, ASIL B)
Test automation experience using Python/Robot Framework
Experience with Automotive standards
Preferences: CAN, Python
Responsibilities
Design and implementation of diagnostic functions in a new scalable automotive platform
Work with cross-functional teams to derive requirements given by use cases and feature listings
Utilize diagnostic services (UDS) on Ethernet, CAN and LIN for fault reporting, diagnostic data communication and diagnostic routines
Take part and assist in developing test cases to verify and validate diagnostic functions on ECU integration and system integration level
Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-26
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-14
Adress
GlobalLogic Sweden AB
Theres Svenssons Gata 9
41755 Göteborg
Jobbnummer
5334495