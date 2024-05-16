Senior Buyer- IT to join our customer in Gothenburg
2024-05-16
Are you ready to drive digital transformation and shape the future-ready digital landscape with our customer? We are seeking a passionate and dedicated Buyer to join our customers team in Gothenburg, Sweden.
As a Senior Buyer, you will play a crucial role in managing complex software license negotiations, connectivity solutions, digital services & projects, and hardware contracts. Your expertise in these areas will contribute to the success of our customers digital transformation journey.
Your responsibilities will include:
Leading cross-functional sourcing projects within the category
Developing and implementing category and supplier strategies
Building and maintaining relationships with suppliers and stakeholders
Driving innovation and value creation for our customer
What you'll bring:
We are looking for a procurement professional with a proactive mindset, strong decision-making skills, and the ability to thrive in uncertain conditions. Your experience in international supplier management and IT/digital sourcing will set you apart. Fluency in English and a university degree are essential.
Assignment period :
Start:Jun 2, 2024
End: Mar 31, 2025
Location: Gothenburg
Remote work: 0%
Seniority level:
SeniorOm företaget
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies. Ersättning
