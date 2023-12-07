Senior Buyer Semiconductor
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-12-07
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
INTRODUCTION
The Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The biggest technology shift in decade within public transportation has started and Volvo Group wants to stay in the forefront together with our customers. In a changing world with new customer requirements status quo is not an option. The wind of change is everywhere, and new solutions and technologies are what we are working and focusing on.
We have a culture of high performance created through employee engagement and we value Customer success, Trust, Passion, Change and Performance.
WHO ARE WE?
Our department team is responsible of components such as ECUs, PCB assembly, displays, sensors, Software, Driver interface and semiconductor management. We are the main interface towards the supplier base of said components and our mission is to improve the value chain on costs, quality, delivery performance, sustainability, resilience in the supply chain and to secure a position in the forefront of technology for all parts used on our trucks.
We belong to the Electronics, Electromechanics and Autonomous Solutions department within Group Trucks Purchasing and are located in Lyon (France) and Göteborg (Sweden).
Volvo Group and Group Trucks Purchasing aims to be the most admired employer in our industry by attracting and retaining the best people in order to create and build a world-class purchasing team.
WHAT IS THE JOB?
As a Semiconductor Supply Leader, you will be responsible for overseeing and optimizing our semiconductor supply chain operations promoting different supply strategies to drive supply stability, minimize costs associated to supply activity and strengthen Volvo Group 's position. Indeed, you will work closely with cross-functional teams and suppliers to manage the entire supply chain process.
You will be responsible with the other buyers working in the segment to manage the full scope of a truck related to semiconductor supply management within GTP. On top of that you will have the role of worldwide global leader for the segment supply to cover the strategic activities.
As supply leader your task will be to define and pave the way to execute the supply strategy. You will also have the responsibility for broker and distributor relationships and related activities management.
You will be reporting to the Head of Semiconductor purchasing and actively contribute to the development of all the department in the Volvo Group Purchasing.
Main tasks of your role:
Build and update the supply strategy for the Semiconductor segment with internal/external stakeholders to ensure supply stability and to adapt to market cycles.
Strengthen Volvo's competitive advantage by understanding the business needs and the supplier market momentum.
Drive Tactical and Strategic line activities with global core teams in a cross functional environment (worldwide and multi-brands).
Actively give guidelines to strategic projects sourcing related to Semiconductor supply chain.
Drive feasibility analysis for specific supply programs and collaborate across functions.
Manage and develop the supplier panel base on opportunity and market trends.
Drive optimization, synergies and share best practices within the Volvo Group.
Support buyers in the segment in both internal and external stakeholder management.
Support obsolescence semiconductor management.
Actively contribute to the team development, by bringing improvement ideas, support your peers, coaching buyers when relevant, sharing best practices.
Act as support for escalation with TIER1 and TIER N suppliers.
Collaborate with engineering teams to understand product requirements and ensure that the supply chain supports new and alternatives product development.
WHO ARE YOU?
As a person we believe that you are an experienced buyer, a business-oriented mindset with both a financial and technical understanding. You enjoy the challenge of having contact with experienced and skilled suppliers and you also possess strong communication and networking skills. In addition to this you enjoy driving your own work and taking initiatives, with a team player attitude.
Obviously, your supply mindset or past experience in supply chain role will be highly assessed as it will one of the core skills to perform in this job.
Qualifications:
University degree (Master), preferably in engineering or business
Motivated by change management and ability to drive change
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Multicultural experience is an asset
Excellent communication and networking skills
Creative and solution-oriented mindset
Ownership/Accountability
Positive mindset and team player
Business Acumen
Negotiation skills
Self-driven and autonomous
Ability to build and maintain strong relationships with counterparts
Analytical skills
Willingness to learn from others and share best practices Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
8314232