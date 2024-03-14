Senior Buyer for our client in Gothenburg
2024-03-14
In this exciting assignment, you will join our client's Digital Global Category Team in the Indirect Procurement department, where you will report to the Global Procurement Manager for Digital. Your role will involve collaborating with stakeholders to facilitate the company's digital transformation through the provision of appropriate digital tools and resources to create a digitally advanced environment.
Job Assigments
• Your duties will include overseeing and assisting with sourcing projects across different functions in the category. This involves various tasks such as planning, carrying out, analyzing, negotiating, selecting suppliers, and managing contracts.
• You will collaborate with important business stakeholders to gain a deep understanding of the product/service, its market, supply sources, and potential advancements. This is to identify opportunities for enhancing value for the client in terms of cost, quality, and sustainability.
• Formulate and execute plans for categories and suppliers.
• Establish and nurture relationships with suppliers and stakeholders.
• Challenge existing norms and collaborate with stakeholders, suppliers, and colleagues to find innovative solutions.
• Participate in international business trips.
Requirements
We are seeking enthusiastic and committed procurement experts with extensive experience in the following areas:
• Software Licenses - Demonstrated expertise in handling intricate software license negotiations, both at a global enterprise level and with local or specialized providers.
• Connectivity - Experience in the connectivity sector, specifically with connected vehicles and/or devices.
• Digital Services & Projects - Managing a variety of digital services contracts and projects, with expertise in different commercial and delivery models such as managed services, capacity, and time and materials.
• Extensive experience in hardware, including PCs, servers, high-performance computing clusters, and validation systems. Familiarity with various commercial models like leasing and hardware-as-a-service.
You should also fulfill the following requirements:
• You will add value to the team by having the appropriate mindset, ambition, and attitude. You excel in situations where you are required to make decisions, establish direction, and deliver results despite uncertain circumstances. Amid the current changes, you can handle ambiguity and perform well under such circumstances.
• By working together effectively, you will improve the experience for the customers and the internal team. You demonstrate strong leadership in procurement and cultivate positive relationships with suppliers and internal stakeholders.
• You have fully adopted English as your main language for both written and spoken communication, and you are at ease in an international environment.
• Excelling in challenging situations, you skillfully manage a variety of interests while staying focused on achieving goals. Your background involves engaging in global business transactions with suppliers worldwide, demonstrating solid business expertise and the capability to navigate between short-term focus and long-term ambitions.
• You have extensive knowledge and experience in IT/Digital fields, preferably acquired in a global environment dealing with supplier management and contracts. Your ability to lead evidence-based negotiations and conversations, along with your significant experience in IT/digital sourcing, procurement, and negotiations, distinguishes you.
• You are skilled at developing organized strategies, efficiently prioritizing tasks, and successfully reaching objectives.
• Having a university degree or equivalent experience is required, and having automotive experience is beneficial. Overall, your extensive experience and skills will enhance the team's performance and help them achieve success.
Start Date: 2024-04-01
End Date: 2025-03-31
Deadline: ASAP
Location: Torslanda
Contact person: +46 790 06 27 11
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits across multiple industries in the Swedish job market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the needs of the company.
