Senior Buyer for our client in Gothenburg
2024-03-15
We are seeking an experienced procurement professional with a background in the construction sector. Our client works in the automotive industry. The primary responsibilities will involve overseeing various capital expenditure and outsourcing initiatives related to facility and construction projects in Sweden and across the EU. We require an individual who is willing to take full ownership of the procurement process, including defining project scopes, creating RFQs, identifying suitable suppliers, and managing the sourcing process until contracts are finalized.
The tasks include working with project teams to ensure needs are met, providing procurement advice, and ensuring compliance with company policies and procedures. Additionally, understanding regional markets to maximize value for the company and navigating complex business setups to achieve optimal commercial outcomes by engaging with suppliers and stakeholders to reach optimal commercial results.
Requirements
Candidates must have experience in the construction industry and procurement. Occasional travel is required, but the primary work location is in an office setting. You should also have deep technical skills and be independent.
Do not hesitate to apply for the role today. We are looking forward to your application!
Start of the assignment: 2024-03-25
End of the assignment: 2024-12-31
Deadline: ASAP
Location: Torslanda
Contact person: +46 790 06 27 11
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits across multiple industries in the Swedish job market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the needs of the company. Sway Sourcing has a management team and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find candidates who quickly become an asset to the companies.
