Senior Buyer Engine Components and Moving Parts
2023-09-18
Engaged Senior Buyer to join Volvo Group's current and future Powertrain Solutions
This isn't any longer a conventional commercial vehicle company. An increasing global population, booming e-commerce and a growing, connected middle class contribute to rising demand for construction and transportation. Climate change, congested cities, hazardous road and working conditions call for future transportation technology and systems solutions that are safer, cleaner and more efficient.
This transformation journey both needs to be sustainable for the success of Volvo Group and for the survival of our planet. Our ambition is that 100% of our products are fossil fuel free enabled from 2040.
Here is where you come into the picture.
You, our hopefully soon to be new colleague will be taking the lead in driving one or more of our direct material portfolios within Powertrain Base Engine - Engine components and Moving Parts. You will be based in Gothenburg or Lyon, work in a truly global team and have a purchasing responsibility focusing on areas such as:
Defining the appropriate strategy for the given commodity.
Optimizing the supplier base focusing on quality, capacity, cost management and sustainability.
Negotiating and securing competitive and quality secured agreements.
Developing best in class purchasing processes and products.
You will also drive continuous improvement within the segment in coordination with our stakeholder's departments.
In other words, you will strengthen Volvo Group's competitive advantage by understanding and tackling the commercial needs to support our journey.
This is us
You like to work in an inclusive and caring environment where you are welcome to learn, contribute and challenge. You, as we, believe in trust and honesty, action, flexibility and taking accountability. You cannot be afraid to take the lead and drive your segment to commercial success. We need someone who sees opportunities and comes up with new ideas. Besides that, you should have:
Experience working with commercial topics in a preferably global environment.
High level of negotiation and problem-solving skills.
With an open and entrepreneurial mind-set.
Being fluent in English.
University degree in Business or Technology related fields.
What we offer
Sure, we have all the basics in place like pension and insurance, wellness allowance and a competitive salary. Those are just a few of the reasons you choose us... You want to work with us because you will:
Be a part of a global and diverse team, with purchasing teammates in different continents.
Be a part of shaping the world into a more sustainably future.
Be a part of a fun working culture with high pace where it does not get boring.
Have endless opportunities to grow within the Volvo Group in pursuing your future career dreams.
Sounds good? Well don't wait, put in your application and contact us if you are curious to know more.
Tor Cedervind, Manager Purchasing Powertrain, tor.cedervind@volvo.com
Jenny Lilliehöök, HR Business Partner, Group Trucks Purchasing, jenny.lilliehook@volvo.com
