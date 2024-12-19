Senior Buyer and Segment Leader Battery Cells
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2024-12-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
This is us
The transport industry is developing at a higher pace than ever before and we at Volvo Group want to shape the future of transportation. We are fully committed to the Paris agreement targets and our long-term ambitions are clear. We are proud to be on an exciting journey to implement the Volvo Group long-term targets to be 100% fossil free, 100% safe and 100% more productive. The electrification of our products is in the heart of this transformation and we, as Electromobility (EMOB) Purchasing, have a key role to play. We collaborate with all our cross-functional colleagues to define and implement a strategy that will allow us to continue to lead the electrification journey.
You will join a passionate team, creating business value in an open and multicultural, dynamic environment with highly innovative products. We are team players, with energy and creativity, who drive change and strive for the best in order to deliver results. We like challenges, having fun and are committed to our customers and Volvo Group success. We collaborate closely together with our cross functional stakeholders both in the internal and external ecosystem and we believe we are here to make a difference and shape the world we want to live in.
Welcome to a global team unified by an important mission, great ideas, fun, diversity, and inclusion. Our colleagues are - and will always be - the most important part of the story, as each colleague truly matters and plays an essential role in our journey.
We are looking for our new Senior Buyer & Battery Cell Segment Leader
Do you have a passion for cutting-edge technologies that will transform the transport industry? Do you have a strong strategic mindset to navigate in a complex market and identify opportunities that drive us forward? If yes, we want you on our team!
We believe that collaboration and teamwork are the cornerstones of achieving sustainable, long-term success. In this role, you will play a pivotal role in advancing our strategic goals within the Volvo Group Battery Ecosystem, contributing to the innovations that will define tomorrow's transport solutions.
To excel in this position, you'll need a proactive mindset and the ability to establish and maintain cooperation across multiple functions and teams. Exceptional communication skills will be your key to successfully engage with our diverse, global group of battery professionals and driving our shared strategic vision forward in a dynamic context.
Main Responsibilities and Activities
• Lead and participate in various battery cell-related ecosystems with cross-functional teams, including upstream and downstream supply chain.
• Drive the strategy for battery cell purchasing together with a global team of stakeholders in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.
• Support a core team of battery cell buyers and drive coordinated efforts aligned with our strategic objectives.
• Coordinate ongoing activities within the Volvo Group's battery cell domain, both cross-functionally and with management up to C-level, to ensure alignment across the organization.
• Stay updated on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the dynamic battery market, and evaluate their potential applications and implications for Volvo.
• Work in alignment with Volvo Group's core values: Change, Customer Success, Passion, Trust, and Performance.
Who are you?
• A true team player who thrives on collaboration and mutual growth. You are skilled at building and maintaining strong working relationships both internally and externally.
• You bring a strategic mindset with the ability to plan for long term success.
• Ideally, you have prior experience in electromobility or a related field.
• Comfortable working in uncertainty and able to drive progress in evolving situations.
• You communicate and ensure proper alignment proficiently.
• You hold a relevant academic qualification.
Ready for the next move?
Let's shape the world we want to live in. We have fun, we bring value, and we work hard every day. Do you want to contribute to that atmosphere?
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to contact us.
Oskar Robertsson Head Of Battery Cells and Cell Material Purchasing, oskar.robertsson@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "16683-43057432". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Stina Rosenqvist +46 739025763 Jobbnummer
9072504