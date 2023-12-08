Senior Buyer
At CEVT, we are innovators, changemakers, and pioneers. We excel in redefining urban mobility, making it smarter, more enjoyable and sustainable. As part of ZEEKR and the Geely family, we're part of one of the fastest-growing and most innovative global mobility groups. Our work is integrated into products and services of leading global brands.
We, at CEVT, are a culturally diverse team of proactive thinkers hailing from every corner of the world.
We are flexible, dynamic, and always a step ahead.
Are you someone who can envision and implement strategic purchasing decisions? Are you an optimist who believes in enabling cost efficiencies and believes that almost anything is achievable? If you've answered 'yes' to these questions, you may be our new Senior Buyer and a valuable addition to our team.
As part of the CEVT Purchasing Commodity team, we are seeking two Senior Buyers to join us on our journey of building and strengthening relationships within and beyond the organization.
This is what you will do most of the time:
• Your role will be to conduct research and continuously benchmark potential suppliers and vendors and other industry trends as a source of accurate and up-to-date information for purchasing activities. You will work towards a commodity-based structure and take full commodity responsibility, which will have a significant impact on the company's success.
• You will be part of a team of cross-functional buyers and actively work with buyer guidance on awarding and setting up contracts and agreements. You will also be responsible for the achievement of overall procurement KPIs, to establish, negotiate, and maintain commercial contracts with terms that are in the company's best interest.
• Part of your responsibility is to collaborate with and develop relations with China Purchasing. You will also work cross-functional with other purchasing organizations inside ZEEKR.
• In this role you actively drive and participate in continuous improvement and development of processes and systems, both internally and externally.
• You will be responsible for developing and implementing sourcing strategies and Commodity Business Plans, continuously challenging our supplier base and where applicable, our internal customers.
• Interpret inventory requests, production schedules, purchase requisitions, place purchase orders, and other documents to coordinate purchasing activities with the company's current and anticipated demand for goods and materials, when required, actively track and follow up on material deliveries.
To be successful in the role we believe that you:
• Have extensive experience in a buying, purchasing, or commodity management role for a dynamic and growing organization.
• Have a track record of consistently delivering successful spend, optimizing investments, and cultivating genuine relationships with suppliers and stakeholders.
• Have negotiation skills when establishing contracts for long-lasting partnerships with agencies, and suppliers, allowing for mutually beneficial collaborations.
• Have experience in analyzing data to extract valuable insights, setting strategic direction, and aligning purchasing strategies with business objectives.
• A ability to influence and guide cross-functional teams to make effective execution.
• Have attention to details in spend management, optimizing costs, financial analysis, and investment forecasts.
• Having automotive knowledge, and experience within SAP is a bonus.
Who You Are:
Like us, you believe that great teams are made up of great personalities, not just skills. Your practical and inspiring character motivates you to get things done effectively and proactively. You're characterized by a positive mindset, a "can-do" attitude, and a structured yet collaborative approach.
You have excellent communication skills and can converse eloquently with multiple stakeholders. You're capable of organizing, prioritizing, and handling uncertain situations making it easier to handle demanding conditions and fostering a positive work environment. You're also aware of and sensitive to cultural differences, especially Asian and European cultures.
We are advocates of diversity and inclusivity, believing it brings out the best in team dynamics, creativity, and innovative solutions.
If you are interested in being a part of our journey, please feel free to contact us for more information.
Jonas Göransson, Head of Purchasing External Business, Jonas.goransson@cevt.se
for questions regarding the position
and
Kristina Larsson Djokovic, Senior Recruiter, kristina.larsson@cevt.se
for questions regarding the process
Last application date: 2024-01-06
We can't wait to hear from you. Kindly note that due to GDPR regulations, applications and CVs are only accepted through the recruitment system.
At CEVT, we provide:
• A collaborative and creative work environment
• 30 days of vacation with an additional 8 days of paid ATK-days annually
• A fantastic office location at Lindholmen
