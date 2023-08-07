Senior Buyer
2023-08-07
Senior Buyer
A Snapshot of Your Day
We are looking for you who wants to actively contribute to the green energy shift!
As a Senior Buyer, you will work with exciting and varying tasks, mainly within, but not limited to, strategic procurement. You will integrate procurement into the project management process for sales and execution projects within EAD (Electrification, Automation and Digitalization). Furthermore, you will run and monitor all procurement activities in the projects for which you will be responsible for, including, for example, the establishment of procurement strategies and the planning/execution of supplier negotiations according to the project budget and key profitability targets. Furthermore, you have a great ability to ensure productive collaboration and networking with internal and external stakeholders.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Develop and maintain supplier networks with main focus on maritime & offshore projects.
* Define, implement and develop purchasing strategy with main focus on electrification, automation and digitalization to ensure long-term delivery reliability of materials, technical services and software to competitive commercial conditions.
* Negotiate with suppliers, both project-specific and on strategic framework agreements
* Plan and execute supplier management, with a particular focus on maritime & offshore projects, including supplier qualification and evaluation as well as ensuring compliance with Siemens Energy's procurement guidelines.
* Work as a Parcel Responsible Purchaser (PRB) in projects with medium to high complexity and/or purchasing volume, work as Project Procurement Manager (PPM) in certain projects and focus on the use of digital tools.
* Report the purchasing status to the project manager in both sales and execution, including updating the purchasing plan and participating in meetings with sales.
* Commodity Management (CM) responsibility for certain items purchased regularly is possible.
What You Bring
* You have a bachelor's or master's degree in economics and/or engineering.
* You have a minimum of 5 years of experience in purchasing and/or supply chain management. Experience with strategic procurement is a prerequisite and knowledge of industrial business is an advantage.
* You have knowledge of SAP and supplier management systems. Furthermore, you have experience working according to purchasing results and KPI.
* You have experience from working in Teams with, for example, sales, quality, legal, technology, etc.
* You speak fluent English and Swedish
* You have a great ability to work in a technology-oriented Team where you bring in new mindsets around solutions that you are responsible to source, according to the company's goals.
* You work in a structured manner, are self-motivated and analytical with a positive, strategic and sales-oriented attitude.
About the Team
You will work as an integrated part of our highly experienced and international procurement Team. Our employees bring expertise from different backgrounds, roles and responsibilities into our organization. With us you will have a unique chance to grow and your personal development will be supported by all of us!
Our Transformation of Industry division is decarbonizing the industrial sector. Increasing electrification and efficiency are key and demand for green H2 and derivative fuels will rise. We enable decarbonization of the industrial sector and the transition to sustainable processes, building on a strong industrial customer base, a global network, diverse technologies, and integrated execution capabilities.
Check this video to learn more about our Transformation of Industry business https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/offerings/industrial-applications.html
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Check out this video to learn more about Siemens Energy: https://bit.ly/3hD9pvK
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 92,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
