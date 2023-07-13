Senior Buyer
2023-07-13
Join us on our journey to net zero and make an impact on the mobility of tomorrow.
Aurobay has over hundred years of heritage in creating premium quality engines. With homes in Sweden and China, we have a strong reputation for pioneering practices in the automotive industry. We pride ourselves in our attention to detail and commitment to excellence.
As a Senior Buyer within Pistons and Valve Train, a developing and challenging area where you together with a Procurement team will contribute to create world class powertrain solutions. The team is located in EU and China.
What we offer
In addition to a competitive salary, a great location on Lindholmen, and a genuine work-life balance, we provide the following benefits:
• A yearly wellness contribution of SEK 5 000 for your physical and mental wellbeing.
• A personal and professional development scheme to support your growth.
• Want to drive a car? - Discount to buy a car, and a competitive leasing cost for a company car.
• Additional pension funding.
• Competitive additional and full coverage insurance.
Skills and Experience
• Business or Technical University degree (or equivalent)
• Preferably at least 5 years' experience from purchasing/commercial work including commercial negotiations and handling of legal documents.
• Strong business acumen combined with high integrity.
• You are motivated to find new solutions and opportunities and dare to challenge status quo with our suppliers and stakeholders.
• Fluent in English, written and spoken.
Your role at Aurobay
As a Senior Buyer you will:
• Drive and develop the procurement work within your category team together with colleagues in your category team.
• Responsible for identifying and implementing cost reductions, responsible for market benchmarks and supplier evaluations.
• Be the first point of supplier contact as well as responsible for cooperation with the internal stakeholders.
• Lead and perform commercial negotiations.
• Responsible for developing and optimizing the supplier base.
Inclusion statement
At Aurobay, we are committed to diversity and inclusion. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and believe that different perspectives and experiences make for a stronger, more innovative company.
How to apply
Deadline to submit your application is 13th of August. At Aurobay, we prioritize work-life balance and understand the importance of vacation. Our team is currently enjoying a well-deserved break, and we may respond to your application after we return. We kindly encourage you to relax and enjoy your own downtime, knowing that we appreciate the significance of unwinding. Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to connecting with you soon!
Please note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email.
We can't wait to see what you can bring to our team!
Questions
If you have any additional questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Anel Maslo, anel.maslo@aurobay.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Felicia Eriksson, felicia.eriksson@aurobay.com
Questions concerning trade union:
Unionen: Ordf Joakim Dahlin, joakim.dahlin@aurobay.com
, tel +46734630172
Ledarna: Ordf Håkan Modigh, hakan.modigh@aurobay.com
tel +46733333801
Akademikerna: Ordf. Henrik Simonsen, henrik.simonsen@aurobay.com
