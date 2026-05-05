Senior Buyer - Power Electronics experience

Incluso AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg
2026-05-05


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We are looking for a Senior Buyer for a global automotive company in Gothenburg. Start is in May 2026, 1 year limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.

Description:
We're looking for a senior Expert Buyer with strong experience in Power Electronics to support strategic sourcing in a high-tech automotive environment.

Focus areas:

Strategic buying of power electronics components (inverters, semiconductors, SiC/IGBT, PCBAs)

Supplier negotiations, contract and cost management

Commercial interface towards R&D and key suppliers

Support near-SOP topics, risks, and escalations

Profile:

Proven background as Strategic/Expert Buyer in automotive or high-tech

Solid understanding of power electronics and development processes

Strong negotiator, independent, and commercially sharp

Fluent in English (Swedish a plus)

This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is in May 2026, 1 year limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.

For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-01
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7685507-1983213".

Arbetsgivare
Incluso AB (org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta)
411 06  GÖTEBORG

Arbetsplats
Incluso

Jobbnummer
9893449

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