Senior Business Transformation Manager
Vattenfall AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
The Business Area Wind is responsible for Vattenfall's Onshore and Offshore Wind, as well as other non-hydro renewable activities such as solar and batteries. Our onshore wind business is amongst the top developers in Europe and a key contributor to Vattenfall's business success. It is our clear ambition to continue our profitable growth in the future to help Vattenfall succeed in making fossil-free living a reality.
As part of Business Unit Onshore, you will play a key role in enabling one of the most exciting pipelines in the onshore wind industry by finding solutions to our most complex business challenges. You won't only be involved in managing strategic initiatives, but also pioneering cutting-edge innovation, new business models and ways of working with communities and the environment. Working as part of a leading European utility also means you could be helping a growing number of major businesses and brands achieve their own sustainability goals through partnerships.
As a Senior Business Transformation Manager, you will closely collaborate with our internal stakeholders to identify, scope and lead strategic, cross-functional projects in line with our strategy and operating model. You will be part of the Onshore Business Excellence team, which is responsible for driving business transformation projects to enable Onshore Wind to achieve its strategic and operational targets. This includes driving operating model improvements, steering business digitalisation efforts and supporting smart ways of working within our teams. The team acts as an internal consultancy to the business, combining our industry expertise with strong project and process management skills to support the business initiate and navigate the organisational changes needed.
Your responsibilities
Lead cross-departmental improvement projects:
Proactively identify challenges BU Onshore is facing and work closely with your colleagues in Business Excellence and beyond to identify improvement opportunities
Own end-to-end delivery of complex, cross-departmental improvement initiatives, including scoping, leading, and implementing strategic projects in line with our strategy and operating model
Engage and influence senior stakeholders, facilitate impactful workshops (in-person & virtual), and ensuring project success through convincing storytelling, innovative concepts, effective presentations and analysis reports for our project sponsors and management teams
Drive and deliver fast-paced, time-sensitive organizational projects for senior management
Act as Business Improvement Partner and serve as an internal advisor to departmental leadership within the Onshore development organization
Enable team development :
Mentor and develop project team and input providers, facilitating team morale and team productivity
Support team development initiatives, including retrospectives and continuous improvement actions
Qualifications
Your profile
Advanced university degree (or equivalent) in Business, Management, Engineering, or a related field; a strong academic record is preferred
Minimum of 7 years of relevant work experience in a transformation/improvement/strategy role in a line organization or in strategy or management consulting role
Background in the Energy sector, with complementary experience in related industries such as Finance, Environment, or Sustainability considered an asset
Proven ability to independently manage own projects, taking full ownership from problem identification to solution development
Ability to work effectively in rapidly changing and fast-paced environments, including ability to quickly adapt to shifting priorities and topics
Applies a structured, analytical approach to address complex organizational challenges, using methodologies such as problem-solving and design thinking to drive change
Strong communication skills across all levels, with experience engaging diverse stakeholders, including Senior Management;
Results-oriented and proactive, with a hands-on mindset and strong focus on delivering tangible impact
Advanced proficiency in PowerPoint and Excel for developing professional presentations and performing data analysis
Fluent in English, with excellent written and verbal communication skills
Additional language skills in German, Swedish, Danish, or Dutch are considered a plus.
Additional Information
Our offer
Good remuneration, a challenging and international work environment, and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
More Information
We welcome your application in English no later than June 30, 2026. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Sarah Worthing via mail: sarah.worthing@vattenfall.de
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Sandra Domschke via mail: sandra1.domschke@vattenfall.de
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to building a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
169 92 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stockholm - Vattenfall Jobbnummer
9970565