Senior Business Transformation Manager
Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-26
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Company description:
Who are we?Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent. We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Job description: Let's introduce ourselves
At Volvo Cars, we are committed to redefining the future of mobility through sustainable growth, sharper execution, and smarter ways of working across our global value chain.Within Supply Chain, we are now looking for a Senior Business Transformation Manager to lead a critical transformation agenda at the intersection of cash performance, operating model clarity, and cross brand collaboration. This is a high impact role for a senior leader who can combine strategic thinking with disciplined execution across regions, functions, and cultures.You will play a central role in shaping how Supply Chain improves cash performance, clarifies global and regional accountabilities, and captures future opportunities for collaboration with other Geely brands.
What you'll do
In this role, you will lead three strategic priorities across the Supply Chain function:• Lead the Supply Chain Cash Task Force to improve working capital, inventory performance, and cash discipline• Lead Supply Chain Regionalization, clarifying RASICs and global/regional accountabilities• Drive regional model alignment, with focus on China and the Americas• Identify future collaboration opportunities with other Geely brands• Act as a key interface toward Geely stakeholders in China, building trust and alignment• Turn complex issues into clear decisions, governance, and action plans• Challenge ways of working to improve performance, accountability, and execution speed• Collaborate across Supply Chain, Procurement, Manufacturing, Finance, and regional teams• Engage in regular international collaboration and travel, including to China
What you'll bring
We believe you are a senior business transformation leader with a strong track record in automotive logistics and supply chain. You are comfortable operating in complexity, influencing senior stakeholders, and driving change across organizational boundaries.You likely bring:• 10+ years' experience in automotive logistics or supply chain• Strong international experience in global or regional roles• Hands-on China experience and strong cross-cultural understanding• Business fluent in English and Chinese• Proven ability to lead cross-functional transformation with measurable impact• Solid understanding of cash, working capital, inventory, and end-to-end supply chain performance• Experience defining governance, decision rights, and RACI/RASIC frameworks• High credibility and ability to lead through influence• Clear communicator who turns ambiguity into actionTo thrive in this role, you are strategic, analytical, and execution oriented, with a structured and fact-based approach to solving problems. You navigate complexity with confidence, engage senior stakeholders effectively, and combine collaboration with clear accountability. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "81170-44273593". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/
405 31 GOTHENBURG Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Jobbnummer
9980731