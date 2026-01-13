Senior Business Developer
What We DoFlower is Flexible Power. We are a next-gen energy company leveraging AI and machine learning to make renewable energy stable and always available - even when the sun isn't shining and the wind isn't blowing.
Through smart optimization and trading of energy assets like wind and solar farms, battery systems, and EV chargers, we make renewable energy reliable and predictable, leading the charge towards the energy system of tomorrow.
Who We Are Tech company at heart. Purpose-driven at core. Flower consists of a diverse group of innovative individuals with a strong desire to improve the state of the world.
At Flower, we believe trust, collaboration and diversity are essential to not only create an inclusive work environment, but also drive career growth. By embracing varying perspectives, we allow creativity and progress to flourish.
To accelerate towards our goal of becoming the pioneering force powering the energy system of tomorrow, we are now looking for a passionate and skilled Senior Business Developer.
About The Role:You will play a key commercial role in scaling Flower's Distributed Assets business by leading partnerships across retailers, BRPs, OEMs, and other asset-enabling partners within the flexibility market. You will drive the full commercial process from initial outreach to signed agreements, while shaping how partners adopt and integrate Flower's flexibility offering. This role combines strategic influence with hands-on execution and is central to unlocking partner-driven capacity growth required for Flower's long-term success.
What You'll Do:
Lead commercial engagements with retailers, BRPs, OEMs, and other asset-enabling partners within the flexibility market.
Manage the full lifecycle from first contact to signed partnership agreement
Build and maintain a high-quality commercial pipeline
Influence partner decision-makers and strategic direction
Identify and develop new business opportunities that strengthen the Distributed Assets portfolio
Collaborate closely with internal teams (Product, Tech, Partner Success, Trading) to ensure smooth onboarding and long-term success
Represent Flower externally and position our flexibility offering in the market
Who You Are:
An experienced commercial professional with 8+ years in business development, partnerships, or B2B sales
Relevant academic background, such as a degree in engineering, economics, business, or a related field.
Skilled in managing complex stakeholder landscapes and long commercial cycles
Able to translate strategic goals into concrete commercial actions
Confident engaging with senior decision-makers on both strategic and operational topics
Experience in the energy sector, utilities, or related industries is a strong advantage
Fluent in both Swedish and English, with strong written and verbal communication skills.
LocationOur beautiful office is located in the heart of Södermalm just a short walk from Slussen subway station. We encourage in-office collaboration but support a hybrid work model.
ApplyOur corporate language is English, as we have over 30 nationalities in the office. We therefore appreciate it if you could submit your CV in English.
We look forward to hearing from you!
