Senior Business Developer
Scania CV AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Södertälje Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Södertälje
2024-04-04
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
..To run the program where we build and implement the common Product Development Process!
We have many highly skilled and experienced colleagues throughout TRATON currently contributing their knowledge and effort to secure the foundation and Way of Working, as we are building the truly common Product Development Process (ONE PDP) to support all Brands to effectively deliver our customer solutions anywhere in the world through the outstanding TRATON Modular system. We are now therefore looking for You who want to be a part of this, who want to guide and coordinate the next steps of the Program implementation as a Business Developer!
This is us
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home or at our remote office at Scania Sergel a few days a week if the job allows. You will work truly global environment, with direct interaction of the teams driving the areas of ONE PDP forward. You will be the coordinating force and key communicator of the ONE PDP Program across all brands of TRATON.
The role is located within the PDP Management department, where you will have your home base and an experienced group of colleagues, where we always help each other and consciously take care of each other's work environment, laugh together, and actively learn from our different backgrounds and experiences. We are responsible for the ownership and maintenance of the current Scania PD Process - the core foundation of the ONE PDP you would manage, as well as driving several of the work packages connected to the ONE PDP Program. Together we drive the mission to keep the Product Development Process available, relatable, and of use to all who need it, now that is all of TRATON.
Your assignment
Your assignment will be to effectively ensure that the muscles of the ONE PDP Program are working together to be clear, accessible, and actively implementing the framework needed for the TRATON Modular system.
Your main tasks will therefore be to..
Lead and guide the ONE PDP Program, with a global team of Area Leads who in turn guide 3-5 global work packages each with participants of all brands within TRATON.
Create a collaborative arena to handle interdependencies effectively.
Secure implementation plan for the program based on the incremental way of working.
Communicate the vision and progress clearly and transparently to several Stakeholder groups and secure an effective communication strategy that reaches colleagues throughout TRATON.
Own and develop the official site where all employees within TRATON reach their guide to use the Process as it is being developed, for their needs.
Moderate the Steering Committee governing the ONE PDP Program, and securing clear and transparent decisions are communicated in minutes and to your teams.
Your profile
We are seeking a person with great communication and leadership skills who can drive engagement and purpose across all operational levels and cultures. You will have the task of keeping it simple, transparent, and as easy to navigate as possible for our colleagues worldwide. You will need to challenge yourself, your colleagues, and the cross functions to secure a successful delivery, identify prerequisites, and secure our commitment towards the ONE PDP foundation being delivered and operational. You should be comfortable with your ability to consider high-level strategic connections, read the room, and identify blocking points through discussions, enabling the specifics to progress step by step. You should enjoy the challenges of a diverse collaboration where we use the strengths throughout TRATON with our various approaches.
We would also like that..
You have a bachelor's or master's degree within the area or equivalent work experience.
You have experience in any of the TRATON brands and working cross-functional in an international environment.
You have experience in complex and global change management.
You have experience communicating on all corporate levels and are comfortable conducting management meetings and presenting complex issues in front of others.
You write and speak fluently in English.
Experience or a good understanding of project management, Lean, and Agile, is highly meriting. As well as working within or directly connected with the TRATON group with Scania PD Process.
Further information
If you would like to learn more about the position or group please don't hesitate to contact Karin Dahlström (Head of PD Management, EYP), at +46855383226.
Application
Your application should include a CV and education certificate. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-04-18. Ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period, the position may therefore be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
#LI-Hybrid Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8587477