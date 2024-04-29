Senior Business Controller - Boden
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At H2 Green Steel, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
H2 Green Steel is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Business Controller
As Senior Business Controller you will work with building up the business control function for the operations in Boden, Sweden, as well as the financial profitability model for the business unit. Your areas of responsibility will included but not limited to profitability follow up, process development within controlling, implementation of segment reporting as well as operational follow up of the profit and loss and balance sheet of the business unit.
Location of thisrole is at our offices in Boden, Sweden (Boden Business Park & Site Office)
Key Responsibilities
Assist the overall team in analysis, financial modelling and business case development
Budget follow up and build short-term and long-term forecasting models
In the future, when the plant is in production take responsibility for follow up of investments, profitability & working capital efficiency to secure long-term value creation.
Work closely with the operational controller to ensure future PL and working capital follow up solutions are implemented
You need a good understanding of the commercial processes and revenue streams, and will work on establishing these processes in cooperation with the commercial sales team controller.
Continuously refine processes related to business plan, budgeting & forecasting.
Lead management reporting for the Business Unit including operational reporting, CAPEX-reporting, & key financial KPIs.
Establish strong relationships with key stakeholders, both as part of manufacturing, local leadership teams and the overall finance team at H2GS
The person we are looking for is driven, structured and has a very strong commercial acumen and can understand very complex and technical business cases. You thrive in leading others, and dig-in where you see it is needed. You are used to, and enjoy, a high paced work environment and enjoy working with change and driving excellent processes.Background
• 10 years of experience in finance including business controlling positions. You have probably worked in similar roles before, and also led teams to deliver such tasks and feel comfortable leading others.
Experience in ERP system design, implementation and continuous development from a finance perspective
Sector-specific knowledge in manufacturing, or adjacent production industries.
Relevant qualifications in Finance from a leading institution or other professional Finance qualification.
Curious, commercial and technically minded with an entrepreneurial spirit.
Team player
Exceptionally good problem-solving and negotiation skills.
Solid language skills, including written and spoken English - Swedish is a plus.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, H2 Green Steel offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that H2 Green Steel's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
