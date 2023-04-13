Senior Business Analyst to global biopharmaceutical company
Are you a senior business analyst with a few years of consulting experience? Do you have an operational background in life science, pharma and/or management? We are currently looking for a senior business analyst for a global biopharmaceutical company!
About the position
As a business analyst you are responsible for conducting market research and analyzing data to identify trends and opportunities in the industry related to the company 's prioritized brands. The position involves developing strategies to improve the efficiency and productivity of the organization, as well as monitoring and reporting on key performance indicators. You gather and analyze business requirements, develop functional specifications and process flows, and coordinate with stakeholders to ensure a successful implementation of business solutions.
The position is an addition to an existing team with business analysts who work closely together with business directors and stakeholders.
Common daily tasks and area of responsibilities:
• Collect, analyze, and interpret data from various sources.
• Analyze data to identify trends, patterns, or gaps in the organization 's performance
• Develop strategies to improve efficiency and productivity
• Monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) and provide reports to executive team
• Collaborate with other departments to ensure alignment with overall business objectives
• Develop models for forecasting future performance
• Manage projects related to business analysis
• Prepare presentations for executive team on findings from analysis
• Consult with external vendors/partners on business opportunities
The position is a consulting assignment via Adecco that starts immediately and ends at the end of the year. For the right candidate, it is possible to discuss a permanent position at the company when the assignment is over. The daily work will take place on site in our customer 's offices in Solna.
About you
We are looking for someone who has hands-on experience from the pharmaceutical industry, and we believe you have either started as an associate and worked your way up to a business analyst position or have been working several years as an independent consultant focusing on the pharmaceutical industry. You have at least 5+ years experience as a business analyst, preferably from an international company within pharma or life science. Written and spoken professional fluency in both Swedish and English is crucial.
To be successful in this role you need to be down to earth, positive and realistic and value teamwork as well as being self-sufficient. Additionally, you need to be an excellent analyst and have very strong communication skills.
Requirements:
• Bachelors degree or masters degree in engineering, business administration or other relevant education
• 5+ years of experience as a business analyst
• A few years experience of working as a consultant in a global company, preferably within the the pharmaceutical och life science industry
• Excellent analytical and communication skills
• Written and spoken professional fluency in both Swedish and English
We will attribute great importance to personal suitability.
Contact info
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Emma Berglund at emma.berglund@adecco.se
Welcome with your application!
