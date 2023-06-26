Senior Business Analyst, Strategy, Business Development, C&I
Swedbank AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2023-06-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Knivsta
, Trosa
eller i hela Sverige
Are you looking for an opportunity to be part of driving the strategic agenda for Swedbank's Corporate Business?
Business Development within Corporates and Institutions (C&I) provides the Swedish Corporate Business with comprehensive support related to customer strategy, projects and change management, process and channel development and coordination of investment needs. As a Senior Business Analyst within our Strategy unit, you are expected to play a key part in fulfilling the team's responsibilities to formulate strategies, deliver transformation projects, and provide actionable and data-driven analyses and decision material to strengthen Swedbank's corporate and institutional business.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Be part of a team developing Swedbank's corporate strategy and related strategies, supporting strategic alignment to Swedbank Group and strategy execution
• Be part of delivering transformation projects / programs related to for example organisation, operating and delivery models, strategic pricing and offering, efficiency and productivity
• Develop key decision material to senior stakeholders within Swedbank's corporate and institutional business
• Develop yourself personally and professionally with the guidance of more senior colleagues
• Work in a team of highly motivated individuals and contribute to a learning and inclusive culture
What is needed in this role:
• Curiosity and interest in the banking industry with basic understanding of industry developments and trends - experience of the banking industry is meriting!
• Good planning and prioritization skills, high delivery capacity, and ability to perform under pressure
• Solid problem-solving skills, attention to detail, and ability to analyze complex business problems and data to draw meaningful conclusions for decision-making and strategy development
• Proven track-record of self-leadership and ability to deliver well-defined project deliverables, decision material and recommendations with minor guidance and support
• Excellent verbal and written communication and presentation skills (Swedish and English)
• Strong work ethic and professionalism
• A minimum of 2 years of experience from strategy type of work and/or management consulting
• M.Sc., MBA or relevant master's degree(s) from a leading university
At Swedbank we believe that people are our core strength. Our culture is built on respect, inclusion and openness. We support the continuous development and enable you to take the lead in your career and find inspiring challenges. We take care of your well-being by providing a sustainable and flexible working environment. As an employee, you will be part of the Group performance program, offered a company pension plan, optional health insurance, as well as other benefits. We are guided by our values: Open, Simple and Caring. It's all about delivering a positive and unique experience for our customers through collaboration and teamwork - together we make a difference.
Join our team and...
be part of shaping Swedbank's strategic direction for the corporate business together with a collaborative and fun team of highly motivated individuals. At Swedbank, you will have the opportunity to grow personally and professionally by delivering high-impact projects to strengthen our corporate business and make banking simple, open, and caring for our customers." Henrik Tham, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 01.08.2023.
Location: Stockholm City
Contacts
Recruiting managers: Henrik Tham, +460702313928 and Ida Palmgren, +46734157726
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson, +46 8 585 944 37
Finansförbundet: Lena Schöllin, +46 8 585 949 12
We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
LI-Hybrid Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Group Kontakt
Henrik Tham henrik.tham@swedbank.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Swedbank AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7914090