Senior Business Analyst, Post-Trade
Avaron AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Solna Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Solna
2026-06-09
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Sollentuna
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will take a key role in shaping post-trade products and services in a complex financial environment serving private clients, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The focus is not only to capture needs, but to turn them into clear, structured, and actionable requirements that support efficient delivery and fit the realities of existing system capabilities.
You will work closely with business, operations, compliance, and IT, helping the organization move forward in regulatory and transformation initiatives. The environment is data-heavy, stakeholder-rich, and highly regulated, which means your ability to create order, simplify complexity, and connect business goals with technology will be central. This is a strong opportunity if you enjoy combining analysis, operational insight, and real influence on how change is delivered.
Job DescriptionYou will lead the requirements work for post-trade products and services.
You will translate complex business and regulatory needs into structured, implementable requirements.
You will support delivery by ensuring requirements are actionable, clearly documented, and aligned with system capabilities.
You will analyze large and complex datasets to identify operational inefficiencies and support data-informed decision-making.
You will work across business, operations, compliance, and IT to build shared understanding and move initiatives forward.
You will contribute to business transformation initiatives in a global and highly regulated financial environment.
RequirementsSeveral years of experience working as a Business Analyst within financial services.
Strong knowledge of post-trade products, services, and operational processes.
Experience working with regulatory and compliance-driven initiatives.
Proven ability to write clear, structured, and implementable business requirements.
Strong analytical skills and experience working with large and complex datasets.
Experience working in complex stakeholder environments involving business and IT teams.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
Professional working proficiency in Swedish and English.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7878104-2043766". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Solna station (visa karta
)
169 68 SOLNA Jobbnummer
9955057